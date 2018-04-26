Today was a fantastic day for tech stocks

If you’re an investor in technology stocks … congratulations. You probably had a pretty good day.
A day after the NYSE had to halt trading on tech stocks that were so high they were breaking its systems, many large technology (and technology-adjacent) companies reported their earnings today, April 26, and they all beat analysts’ expectations. At the same time, Facebook, which reported on Wednesday, saw its shares soar 9%, while Alphabet rose nearly 2% after posting earnings Monday.
Amazon
EARNINGS: Amazon Q1 EPS $3.27 vs. $1.26 Est.; Q1 Revs. $51.04B vs. $49.78B Est. • $AMZN soars more than 6% after-hours https://t.co/RNYHI6Zo6P pic.twitter.com/J5Kf8xWEYr
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 26, 2018
The online retail giant crushed analysts’ exceptions, generating over $51 billion in revenue, compared with the $49.8 billion analysts had forecasted. The results sent the stock price soaring by about 6%, or $100, to $1,615 in after-hours trading.
Microsoft
EARNINGS: Microsoft Q3 EPS $0.95 vs. $0.85 Est.; Q3 Revs. $26.82B vs. $25.77B Est. • $MSFT shares fall more than 2% after-hours https://t.co/mTXwcbqezR pic.twitter.com/zVj2CM7x7V
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 26, 2018
Microsoft also beat analysts’ expectations by about $1 billion, posting revenue of nearly $27 billion. But for reasons not immediately clear its stock price dipped by about 1% in after-hours trading to $93. (Some are postulating that it may be because Amazon, its main competitor in cloud computing services, had an even more impressive quarter.)
Intel
EARNINGS: Intel Q1 EPS $0.87 Adj. vs. $0.72 Est.; Q1 Revs. $16.07B vs. $15.08B Est. • $INTC https://t.co/V8s7JyLh6o pic.twitter.com/Ue3TpkuRR3
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 26, 2018
Chip-maker Intel joined Microsoft and Amazon in a billion-dollar beat on revenue, sending its stock price up about 8%, or $4, to $57 in after-hours trading.
Starbucks
EARNINGS: Starbucks Q2 EPS $0.53 Adj. vs. $0.53 Est.; Q2 Revs. $6.03B vs. $5.93B Est. • $SBUX https://t.co/ij1dYJgN0J pic.twitter.com/NbA4PLELMT
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 26, 2018
While you might believe Starbucks to be the place you get your morning coffee, it is, in fact, a technology company. It had a modest beat on its expected revenue, posting $6 billion in sales for the quarter. But slowing US revenue growth and a marginal outlook for improvement sent shares sliding about 2%, or $1.30, to $58 in after-hours trading.
Time Warner
Time Warner, another technology-adjacent company, beat on revenue expectations this morning. The media company is in the process of being bought by AT&T, but that didn’t stop it from posting $3.34 billion in revenue, just above the $3.29 billion analysts had been expecting. Unfortunately, the high cost of acquiring and creating content ate into profits, sending the stock price down about 3% to $9.67 at market close.