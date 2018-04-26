TECH YEAH!

Today was a fantastic day for tech stocks

Written by
Replicas of Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull" are for sale on a street vendor's table outside the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in New York. Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street as big technology and industrial companies take heavy losses. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A decent showing. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Written by

If you’re an investor in technology stocks … congratulations. You probably had a pretty good day.

A day after the NYSE had to halt trading on tech stocks that were so high they were breaking its systems, many large technology (and technology-adjacent) companies reported their earnings today, April 26, and they all beat analysts’ expectations. At the same time, Facebook, which reported on Wednesday, saw its shares soar 9%, while Alphabet rose nearly 2% after posting earnings Monday.

Amazon

The online retail giant crushed analysts’ exceptions, generating over $51 billion in revenue, compared with the $49.8 billion analysts had forecasted. The results sent the stock price soaring by about 6%, or $100, to $1,615 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft

Microsoft also beat analysts’ expectations by about $1 billion, posting revenue of nearly $27 billion. But for reasons not immediately clear its stock price dipped by about 1% in after-hours trading to $93. (Some are postulating that it may be because Amazon, its main competitor in cloud computing services, had an even more impressive quarter.)

Intel

Chip-maker Intel joined Microsoft and Amazon in a billion-dollar beat on revenue, sending its stock price up about 8%, or $4, to $57 in after-hours trading.

Starbucks

While you might believe Starbucks to be the place you get your morning coffee, it is, in fact, a technology company. It had a modest beat on its expected revenue, posting $6 billion in sales for the quarter. But slowing US revenue growth and a marginal outlook for improvement sent shares sliding about 2%, or $1.30, to $58 in after-hours trading.

Time Warner

Time Warner, another technology-adjacent company, beat on revenue expectations this morning. The media company is in the process of being bought by AT&T, but that didn’t stop it from posting $3.34 billion in revenue, just above the $3.29 billion analysts had been expecting. Unfortunately, the high cost of acquiring and creating content ate into profits, sending the stock price down about 3% to $9.67 at market close.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search