These are the photos of Kim Jong-un and Mike Pompeo that Trump called “incredible”

This morning, US president Donald Trump boasted about “incredible” photos of his new secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. At the time of the men’s secret meeting over Easter weekend, which was confirmed last week, Pompeo was director of the CIA.

President @realDonaldTrump: The North Korea situation should’ve been settled long before I got in office pic.twitter.com/kzpEGwOL3b — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 26, 2018

This afternoon, the photos were released by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. They show Pompeo and Kim shaking hands during their meeting in Pyongyang.

Great to have Secretary Pompeo confirmed. He will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. (photos from previously confirmed Easter weekend trip) pic.twitter.com/o4RNDKVmah — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) April 26, 2018

It is unclear if we’ll see a similar image of Trump shaking hands with Kim. Although a summit between the Trump and Kim is theoretically in the works, he’s hedged on whether he’ll meet with Kim at all. But the fact that high-profile members of his administration have already come face-to-face with the North Korean dictator shows that North Korea has already gotten way closer to what the country really wants.