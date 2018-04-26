Watch the historic moment Kim Jong-un walked into South Korea

Just months ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was touting his ability to launch a war with the press of a button. Today (April 27), he made history by crossing into South Korea, where he shook hands with an equally smiley president Moon Jae-in as leaders of the two countries met for their first summit in more than a decade.

By stepping over the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) that has divided the Korean peninsula since an armistice was signed to halt the Korean War in 1953, Kim became the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea.

Moon also briefly stepped over the MDL at Kim’s invitation. South Korea’s presidential Blue House said it was an unscripted request (though everything else at the summit was planned down to a tee):

김정은 국무위원장의 제안으로 문재인 대통령이 김정은 국무위워장의 손을 잡고 군사분계선을 잠시 넘었습니다. 이것은 예정에 없던 일이었습니다. #남북정상회담 #interkoreansummit pic.twitter.com/vB3mqStBNc — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) April 27, 2018

After crossing into South Korea, Kim entered the Peace House in the Demilitarized Zone where the summit is taking place, and signed the guestbook with a message of peace:

"New history starts now. From the age of peace, from the starting point of history, Kim Jong Un. April 27, 2018" pic.twitter.com/0lZib2NOU2 — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) April 27, 2018

In South Korea, Kim was treated to a military honor guard and a fanfare of traditional Korean music. The two leaders also posed for photos with South Korean children.

Moon Jae-in salutes next to Kim Jong-un during a ceremony at the Korea summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27. (Reuters TV)

Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un pose for a photo with children at the truce village of Panmunjom. (Reuters TV)

In South Korea, crowds gathered around the country to witness the historic moment being broadcast live on television.

People watch a TV showing a live broadcast of the Korea summit at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. (Reuters/Jorge Silva)

People wave the Korean unification flag during the summit near the DMZ separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. (Reuters/Kim Jong-ji)

The two delegations proceeded to kick off their meeting in the Peace House, with Kim, his sister Kim Yo-jong, and foreign minister Ri Yong-ho pictured on the right side, and Moon, South Korea intelligence chief Suh Hoon, and chief of staff Im Jong-seok on the other. (Reuters TV)

The summit will continue throughout the day, followed by a banquet in the evening where the leaders will dine on food that is laden with symbolism.