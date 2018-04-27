The significance behind royal baby Prince Louis’s name

Kensington Palace announced via Twitter today (April 27) that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have named their third child Louis Arthur Charles. He’ll be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Prince William and his wife Catherine chose a name that is steeped in royal history. “Louis” can be interpreted as “renowned warrior” or “famous warrior,” following French and English interpretations of the German name Ludwig.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

The name also holds family significance for William and his father, Prince Charles. Louis was the first name of Lord Mountbatten, an uncle of his grandfather Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Mountbatten, a World War II military leader who was the last viceroy of India and also a distant cousin of the queen, was credited with having a huge influence on Charles as his mentor and after he died in an IRA bombing in Ireland 1979, the heir to the throne spoke of his deep grief.

No British monarch has been named Louis. And it’s unlikely that the newborn prince will become king—he’s fifth in line to the throne.

Read next: Charlotte is the first British princess to not be upstaged by patriarchy