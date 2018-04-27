FREEDOM DAY

Photos: A look back at the euphoria of South Africans voting in the first democratic election

FILE - In this April 27, 1994, file photo, a long line of people wait outside the polling station in the black township of Soweto, in the southwest suburbs of Johannesburg, to vote in South Africa's first all-race elections. Nelson Mandela, who became one of the world's most beloved statesmen and a colossus of the 20th century when he emerged from 27 years in prison to negotiate an end to white minority rule in South Africa, has died. He was 95. South African President Jacob Zuma made the announcement at a news conference late Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, saying "we've lost our greatest son." (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)
Voters didn't care how long they waited. (AP Photo/Denis Farrel)
On Friday April 27, South Africa celebrates 24 years since the historic first vote in 1994. Today, the day is noted as a public holiday with festivities in some quarters. For most, however, it’s a day off to run a few errands.

 

Google Doodle to celebrate freedom day in South Africa on April 27.
Google’s Freedom Day doodle. (Google)
ANC SUPPORTER KISSES MANDELA'S CAMPAIGN POSTER DURING RALLY IN THABA NCHU 400KM SOUTH OF JOHANNESBURG. A supporter of African National Congress (ANC) President Nelson Mandela kisses his campaign poster during a rally 400 kilometers south of Johannesburg in Thaba Nchu April 21, 1994. SCANNED FROM NEGATIVE REUTERS/Corinne Dufka - RP1DRICQYXAF
Loving freedom. (Reuters/Corinne Dufka)

South Africa’s first democratic election, in which all South Africans were allowed to vote after the end of apartheid was viewed as something of a miracle at the time—a peaceful transition on a continent gripped by violence. Tragically, as South Africa moved forward, Rwanda was experiencing the genocide that led to the deaths 800,000 people.

South Africa’s post-apartheid miracle may feel tarnished now by corruption scandals and the country may no longer have the sense of exceptionalism it had compared to its neighbors and developing peers. Still, it is important to be reminded of the founding principles of that first vote, and how close the country came to its own civil war in the tumultuous years before the vote.

Shaneil, a rap artist from Prophets of the City, holds a South African ID card and tells schoolchildren, about the voter registration process during a concert at a school in Soweto, South Africa, Feb. 7, 1994. The group is well known in South Africa, are touring the countryside, giving free concerts to educate the population on the ins and outs of voting. The majority of South Africans have never voted and the April all-race general elections will be their first time. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)
Even rappers got involved with voter registration. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)
Election officials put up a banner at a polling station in the black township of Tokoza, April 26, 1994 on the first day of voting in the country's first all-race elections. Tokoza is a black township in the southeast suburbs of Johannesburg, and this marks the first day of voting which will end April 28. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)
Making sure the first vote ran smoothly. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)

That parties were even able to campaign ahead of the election without violence was remarkable for the crowds who gathered to hear the speeches and promises. It’s perhaps why Google decided celebrate with South Africa with a doodle.

A soldier tries to stop a frenzied crowd from approching African National Congress (ANC) President Nelson Mandela during a rally in Durban April 24, 1994. First democratic elections will take place in South Africa 26 to 28 April. SCANNED FROM NEGATIVE REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer AVD - RP1DRICQZRAE
They came from everywhere to hear the speeches. (Reuters/Philippe Wojazer)

Looking back at the photographs from that time, the enthusiasm with which South Africans embraced the campaign trail is palpable from the images. It’s especially remarkable given the violence that gripped South Africa’s townships just months before, and the unofficial war in KwaZulu-Natal that made many question whether South Africa could transition peacefully.

African National Congress (ANC) supporters sit atop a soccer goal post at an electioneering rally held in the far western Transvaal Township of Atamelang, South Africa, Saturday, April 9, 1994. The rally was hosted by ANC President Nelson Mandela (portrait on placard) who is vying for votes for this month's all-race general elections. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Finally able to voice a political opinion without fear of arrest. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 

A worker takes down campaign posters in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 30, 1994. Following the country's first all-race elections which officially ended on Friday, workers in counting centers throughout South Africa are now counting the votes. Final results are nor expected until Tuesday and the results are expected to make Nelson Mandela the country's first black president. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)
Eventually the photos came down and life returned to a new normal. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)

Today, in most democracies, lining up to vote may seem laborious—afterall, most elections don’t bring immediate change, or bring in leaders that half the electorate disapproves of. Still, when considering life without the opportunity to vote, making that X is still worth it.

Long lines of people line up along the streets of the black township of Alexandra in the southern suburbs of Johannesburg as they wait to vote, April 27, 1994. The majority of South Africa's 22 million voters are casting their ballots today in the first all-race election which is expected to result in the naming of the country's first black president. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
Black South Africans voted for the first time. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

