IT'S A START

The giddy excitement of North and South Korea’s historic summit, in photos

Written by
Inter-Korean summit between heads of state of South and North Korea in Panmunjom
The hug heard around the world. (EPA/Korea Summit Press/Pool)
Written by

For two countries divided by more than half a century of war, North and South Korea’s historic summit looks surprisingly free of acrimony.

On Friday, images transmitted from diplomatic meetings along the two states’ demilitarized zone reflected a giddy, almost jovial atmosphere: South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un repeatedly shook hands, embraced one another, and shared unexpected giggles. Were these expressions a tactic to cut through the tension built up over decades, or were they a genuine expression of relief and excitement? While the two countries have taken a historic step toward peace, it will be a long wait to see if this week’s summit actually bears fruit.

Inter-Korean summit between heads of state of South and North Korea in Panmunjom
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with South Korean president Moon Jae-in between the military demarcation line in of Panmunjom on Apr. 27, 2018. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)
Inter-Korean summit between heads of state of South and North Korea in Panmunjom
The two leaders speak prior to their summit meeting at the Peace House. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)
Inter-Korean summit
The leaders burst into laughter as they talk ahead of a landmark summit. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)
Inter-Korean summit between heads of state of South and North Korea in Panmunjom
Applause after planting a commemorative tree. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un raise their hands at the truce village of Panmunjom
The leaders raise their hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone. (Reuters/Korea Summit Press Pool)
Inter-Korean summit between heads of state of South and North Korea in Panmunjom
All smiles during a roundtable discussion. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search