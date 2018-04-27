The giddy excitement of North and South Korea’s historic summit, in photos

For two countries divided by more than half a century of war, North and South Korea’s historic summit looks surprisingly free of acrimony.
On Friday, images transmitted from diplomatic meetings along the two states’ demilitarized zone reflected a giddy, almost jovial atmosphere: South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un repeatedly shook hands, embraced one another, and shared unexpected giggles. Were these expressions a tactic to cut through the tension built up over decades, or were they a genuine expression of relief and excitement? While the two countries have taken a historic step toward peace, it will be a long wait to see if this week’s summit actually bears fruit.