The giddy excitement of North and South Korea’s historic summit, in photos

For two countries divided by more than half a century of war, North and South Korea’s historic summit looks surprisingly free of acrimony.

On Friday, images transmitted from diplomatic meetings along the two states’ demilitarized zone reflected a giddy, almost jovial atmosphere: South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un repeatedly shook hands, embraced one another, and shared unexpected giggles. Were these expressions a tactic to cut through the tension built up over decades, or were they a genuine expression of relief and excitement? While the two countries have taken a historic step toward peace, it will be a long wait to see if this week’s summit actually bears fruit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with South Korean president Moon Jae-in between the military demarcation line in of Panmunjom on Apr. 27, 2018. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)

The two leaders speak prior to their summit meeting at the Peace House. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)

The leaders burst into laughter as they talk ahead of a landmark summit. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)

Applause after planting a commemorative tree. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)

The leaders raise their hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone. (Reuters/Korea Summit Press Pool)