Comedian Michelle Wolf proves women can still come for women and that’s fine

Former The Daily Show writer Michelle Wolf skewered Donald Trump on Saturday at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. But her most fiery jokes of the evening ripped into the women of the Trump administration—in particular press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who, unlike the US president, was in attendance.

Wolf first took aim at White House aide Kellyanne Conway, begging the media to stop giving Conway a platform from which to spread lies. “It’s like that old saying: If a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree?” Wolf jested. “I’m not suggesting we put her there. I’m just suggesting that she gets stuck.”

The comedian next set her sights on First Daughter and senior advisor to the president, Ivanka Trump, who she called “as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons.”

“Ivanka does clean up nice,” Wolf added. “She is the diaper genie of the administration. On the outside she looks sleek, but the inside, it’s still full of shit.”

Then Wolf zeroed in on Sanders, who she compared to the fictional Aunt Lydia from the The Handmaid’s Tale, a stern woman who oversees the fertile handmaids’ work in the show’s dystopian world.

“I actually really like Sarah,” Wolf said. “I think she’s very resourceful. Like, she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye.”

Wolf joked that she didn’t know what to call Sanders, either. “What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?” she said. “Oh, I know, Ann Coulter.”

As after every single White House Correspondents’ Dinner, some questioned whether the comedian went too far in her White House roast.

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

But Wolf also made jokes at her own expense. She said the #MeToo movement was probably the reason she was even chosen as the event’s entertainer this year.

She also let women of the media have it, comparing Rachel Maddow’s meandering monologues to a trip to Target, where “you went in for shampoo and left with the entire history of the Byzantine empire.” Wolf said Megyn Kelly was “so white, cold, and expensive she might as well be the Winter Olympics.”