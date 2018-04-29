Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” just made history

Avengers: Infinity War just made box-office history.

The Marvel movie 10 years in the making brought in $630 million in box-office returns worldwide in its debut weekend, ComScore estimated—more than any movie ever released.

Domestically, Infinity War grossed $250 million over the weekend, shattering the opening-weekend record previously held by another Disney film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Infinity War brought in $380 million internationally, dethroning The Fate of the Furious.

Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been known to top charts. The studio’s last movie, Black Panther, grossed a milestone $1 billion in just 26 days. So it’s no surprise that a movie featuring nearly all Marvel’s heroes—and the culmination of 18 earlier movies with interwoven plot lines—would take off as it has.

Infinity War‘s opening weekend now leads Marvel’s pantheon of films, even while adjusted for inflation, based on Box Office Mojo data.

“This is a truly fitting debut for the latest Marvel popcorn extravaganza that brings together an almost unimaginable number of key characters into one giant thrill ride of a movie,” wrote ComScore box-office analyst Paul Dergarabedian.