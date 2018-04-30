It’s been a grim day for media in Afghanistan and the journalism community at large.

CNN reports that at 8am local time, a blast took place in a part of capital city Kabul that houses the US embassy and other government facilities. When journalists rushed to the scene, they were joined by a bomber disguised as a TV cameraman, who detonated himself among the crowd roughly half an hour later.

The coordinated blasts, claimed by Middle East-based terror group ISIL, killed a total of 29 people, including nine journalists, according to the Afghan Journalist Safety Committee. Separately, in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, a terror attack aimed at a NATO convoy killed 11 children at a religious school.

The journalists killed on Monday included staff of French wire service Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Tolo News, a channel run by the liberal media company Moby Group. Their names:

Shah Marai, chief photographer at AFP’s Kabul bureau

Maharam Durrani from domestic radio broadcaster Salam Watandar

Yol Mohammed Tokhi, cameraman for Tolo News, part of Moby Group

Salim Talash and Ali Salimi of Mashal TV, a domestic broadcaster

Ghazi Rasouli and Nowruz Ali of domestic broadcaster 1TV

Abadullah Hananzai of Radio Free Europe

Sabawoon Kakar of Azadi Radio

Afghanistan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack, saying in a statement, “Freedom of expression is one of the important achievements of the people and the state, and this achievement and value will be protected and protected with full power.”

AFP issued a statement honoring Marai:

A statement from AFP Global News Director Michele Leridon on the death of Shah Marai, AFP's chief photographer in Kabul (Part 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/LGPBayOE58 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018

A January report from the Afghan Journalist Safety Committee called 2017 “the bloodiest year for journalists and media workers in Afghanistan’s history,” with a 67% annual increase in the number of violent incidents against people in the industry.

The country has become a more dangerous place for journalists after the drawdown of foreign troops in 2014. In 2016, two NPR journalists were killed in Afghanistan while on a reporting assignment with the Afghan National Army.