Photos show the “caravan” of hopeful migrants reaching the US-Mexico border

A group of Central American migrants converged at the US-Mexico border yesterday (April 30), the culmination of their week-long journey through Mexico. Their journey north has been a target of Donald Trump’s ire for weeks; as Reuters reported, the US president warned at an April 28 rally: “Watch the caravan… they come up because they know once they can get here they can walk right into our country.”

A few hundred people arrived at the border fence along Playas de Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, and attempted to enter the US, the Los Angeles Times reported. Many are requesting asylum from violence and crime in their home countries. Photos from the gathering show people around and even straddling the border fence on the beach. Demonstrators on the US side appeared to cheer them on.

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America and supporters gather on both sides of the border fence between Mexico and the US as part of a demonstration on Aug. 30. (Reuters/Jorge Duenes)

Migrants sit momentarily on top of the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)

A man climbs up the border fence between Mexico and the US. (Reuters/Edgard Garrido)

Central American migrants traveling with a caravan gather at the border wall, some sitting on top of it, look toward the US from Mexico during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)

Central American migrants sit on top of the border wall. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Demonstrators march to meet Central American migrants traveling in a caravan for a gathering at the border on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Central Americans who traveled with a caravan of migrants embrace in Tijuana before crossing the border and requesting asylum in the United States on April 29. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility. (Reuters/Edgard Garrido)

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility. (Reuters/Jorge Duenes)

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border and customs facility. (Reuters/Edgard Garrido)

