All the times Donald Trump shouldn’t have tweeted that: Mueller edition

Donald Trump’s tweets are a hallmark of his presidency. He considers his Twitter feed to be a key way of connecting with his supporters—even though the majority of Americans, many of his supporters, his party, and no doubt his lawyers have long thought that he should stop.

But at least one person may appreciate Trump’s tweets: special counsel Robert Mueller.

The New York Times on Monday (April 30) announced that it had obtained a copy of the list of questions Mueller gave to Trump’s lawyers in relation to his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The list reveals that Mueller is not just scrutinizing Trump’s knowledge of Russian election meddling, but also looking at his behavior toward people such as his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, former FBI director James Comey, and current US attorney general Jeff Sessions. Perhaps most notably, the questions also suggest that Mueller has been paying close attention to Trump’s Twitter feed.

Trump has already tweeted about many incidents relevant to Mueller’s inquiries, which might make it that much more difficult for Trump (and his lawyers) to skirt the questions. Here are a few of the insights the president has publicly provided:

What was your reaction to news reports on Jan. 12, 2017, and Feb. 8-9, 2017?

The president’s Twitter account holds some clues about how he felt after seeing reports on Flynn’s encounter with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts.Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what's going on — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

.@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

Feb. 8-9, 2017:

'16 Fake News Stories Reporters Have Run Since Trump Won' https://t.co/0dHld5kiVc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

'Trump administration seen as more truthful than news media'https://t.co/6LmsR5JOSW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

What was your opinion of Mr. Comey during the transition?

Trump didn’t share his opinion of Comey on Twitter during his transition to the presidency, though during the US presidential campaign, he seemed to approve of Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server:

Hillary and the Dems loved and praised FBI Director Comey just a few days ago. Original evidence was overwhelming, should not have delayed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2016

Mika Brzezinski: Dem Criticism of Comey Reinforcing Idea ‘There’s Something There'https://t.co/EvBp0xESPN pic.twitter.com/QIDBiDpat8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2016

What did you do in reaction to the March 20 testimony? Describe your contacts with intelligence officials.

On March 20, 2017, Comey testified about the Russia meddling in front of the House Intelligence Committee. Several of Trump’s tweets show his reaction to Comey’s testimony:

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

What did you think and do about Mr. Comey’s May 3, 2017, testimony?

On May 3, Comey testified before the Senate about his investigation into Clinton. Here’s a clue as to Trump’s sentiments:

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

…Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

What was the purpose of your May 12, 2017 tweet?

This is one of two questions that openly discusses the president’s Tweets. Trump published seven tweets on May 12—three criticizing the press, one about China, and three related to the investigation into Russian campaign interference. In those tweets, as he has done through the year, he rejects allegations of collusion, calling the investigation “a witch hunt.”

Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

When James Clapper himself, and virtually everyone else with knowledge of the witch hunt, says there is no collusion, when does it end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Then he takes aim at Comey—who had spoken about having private encounters with the president.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The former FBI director’s reply is memorable: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” he said during the Senate hearing June 8, 2017.

What did you think about Mr. Comey’s June 8, 2017, testimony regarding Mr. Flynn, and what did you do about it?

Trump kept attacking Comey after the former FBI director testified before Congress on the conditions of his firing and his encounters with Trump.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

What was the purpose of the September and October 2017 statements, including tweets, regarding an investigation of Mr. Comey?

Once again, Mueller is being direct about the relevance of Trump’s tweets. Here they are:

Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more. A rigged system! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

…people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

What is the reason for your continued criticism of Mr. Comey and his former deputy, Andrew G. McCabe?

The list of tweets attacking McCabe and Comey is very long. One, however, stands out as particularly severe:

DOJ just issued the McCabe report – which is a total disaster. He LIED! LIED! LIED! McCabe was totally controlled by Comey – McCabe is Comey!! No collusion, all made up by this den of thieves and lowlifes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

What did you think and do regarding the recusal of Mr. Sessions?

What was the purpose of your July 2017 criticism of Mr. Sessions?

Considering his position as a member of Trump’s government incompatible with the FBI investigation into Russian meddling, attorney general Sessions recused himself from involvement with the inquiry. Here are some of Trump’s thoughts on the matter:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

…big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

What did you think and what did you do in reaction to the news of the appointment of the special counsel?

Trump did not seem thrilled to learn that Mueller would be leading an investigation:

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

During a 2013 trip to Russia, what communication and relationships did you have with the Agalarovs and Russian government officials?

Russian pop star Emin Agalarov is believed to have helped arrange the infamous June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., and the lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who promised to provide incriminating information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Although Trump’s tweets don’t offer an answer to this question per se, he does know Agalarov. In 2013, he tweeted about a Agalarov video featuring Trump himself, right after a trip to Russia:

Emin from Russia–a very talented guy. All proceeds go to help the Philippines. @eminofficial #missuniverse http://t.co/Y6TJL7znRD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2013

Other tweets provide more details of his visit to Russia:

I'm in Moscow for Miss Universe tonight – picking a winner is very hard, they are all winners. Total sellout of arena. Big night in Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2013

"@TimTMahar: @realDonaldTrump when you leave Russia, please bring back some leaders!" Interesting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2013

"@cooey2ruley: @realDonaldTrump since you are in Russia go kick Snowden in the ass." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2013

I just got back from Russia-learned lots & lots. Moscow is a very interesting and amazing place! U.S. MUST BE VERY SMART AND VERY STRATEGIC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

During the campaign, what did you know about Russian hacking, use of social media or other acts aimed at the campaign?

At the very least, Trump knew that there were questions about the possibility of Russian meddling—and he joked about it:

The new joke in town is that Russia leaked the disastrous DNC e-mails, which should never have been written (stupid), because Putin likes me — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2016

Funny how the failing @nytimes is pushing Dems narrative that Russia is working for me because Putin said "Trump is a genius." America 1st! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2016

If Russia or any other country or person has Hillary Clinton's 33,000 illegally deleted emails, perhaps they should share them with the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2016

Based on the thrust of these questions, Trump may come to wish that he’d listened to all the people who asked him to stop tweeting. But for now, he shows no signs of slowing down.