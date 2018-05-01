Mark Zuckerberg can’t visit the UK unless he testifies before Parliament

UK lawmakers are well and truly fed up with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and have ordered him to appear for parliamentary questioning or face a formal summons the next time he sets foot on British territory.

Last week, Facebook chief technical officer Mike Schroepfer participated in UK hearings about the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Schroepfer was mercilessly grilled by members of Parliament (who were notably more well-informed than their peers in the US Congress).

But member of Parliament Damian Collins, who is chair of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee, wrote in a letter to Facebook’s UK head of public policy that Schroepfer’s testimony “lacked many of the important details that we need.”

I have today written to @facebook requesting that Mark Zuckerberg appears in front of @CommonsCMS as part of our inquiry into fake news and disinformation. Read it here: https://t.co/jXZ5TjiZld pic.twitter.com/m0NU5Uyf2L — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) May 1, 2018

“It is worth noting that, while Mr. Zuckerberg does not normally come under the jurisdiction of the UK Parliament, he will do so the next time he enters the country,” Collins wrote. He included a list of 40 questions that Schroepfer failed to answer, demanding a response and an RSVP from Zuckerberg by May 11.

If Zuckerberg declines, he might want to avoid stopovers at Heathrow or vacations to the Bahamas for the foreseeable future.