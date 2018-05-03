Photos: One of Hawaii’s most active volcano may be on the brink of an eruption

Residents of Hawaii’s Big Island are being told to prepare for a possible eruption at Mount Kiluaea, one of the state’s most active volcanoes, after a series of more than 200 small earthquakes, CNN reports.
But this time, local experts are concerned where a large lava flow might head. Jim Kauahikaua of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory compared this week’s seismic activity as similar to what the island saw before massive three month long 1955 Kiluaea eruption that cut through almost 4,000 acres. Scientists believe that this time the lava is flowing toward the eastern parts of the island, near the population centers of Leilani Estates and Pahoa.
Aerial shots over the Puʻu ʻŌʻō crater and other parts of Kiluaea show smoke, steam and ash emanating from the volcano, while other views have shown “skylights” or holes in the surface that reveal lava flowing below.