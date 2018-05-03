Chrome will now block annoying autoplaying videos

The web just got a little more peaceful.

Google Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, will now block videos that automatically start playing when you visit a website. Google announced in a blog post today (May 3) that the latest version of Chrome will learn its users preferences over time and detect which sites they visit with sounds and videos that play when the page loads. Hopefully sparing your ears from being unwittingly attacked when you visit websites that have decided randomly playing a video that you may not have even been meaning to watch is a good idea.

For new Chrome users without a history, the browser will leave sound on for videos on the 1,000 most popular sites that people tend to watch videos with the sound on. As you use the browser more, it’ll figure out which sites you find annoying, and turn off the autoplay. Google said at first there might be some situations where you actually wanted a video to automatically play and it didn’t, but eventually it should figure out your tastes. (Mozilla also recently introduced a similar feature for its browser, Firefox.)

To get the new blocking feature, simply update Chrome to the latest version (66.0.3359.139) and it’ll be ready to use.