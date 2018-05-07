“Avengers: Infinity War” could be Disney’s most successful movie yet

Disney has mastered the blockbuster—so much so that its fiercest competition for record-setting box office takes is now itself.

Marvel snatched another record from its sister studio Lucasfilm this past weekend. Avengers: Infinity War hit $1 billion at the global box office in just 11 days, one day less than it took Star Wars: The Force Awakens to cross the same threshold in 2015. Infinity War also beat The Force Awakens record for the biggest opening weekend of all time.

It’s the sixth Marvel movie and 17th Disney film to reach the $1 billion box-office milestone, according to Box Office Mojo.

Infinity War has already grossed an estimated $1.16 billion at the global box office. About $450 million came from the US and Canada. The remainder came from overseas. That’s without China—the world’s second largest movie market—no less. Infinity War hits cinemas there on May 11.

With such a start, the culmination of the first 10 years of Marvel Studios films could become Disney’s most successful film ever—if it has the staying power to top The Force Awakens’ $2.07 billion box-office run.

As the first Star Wars movie in 16 years when it was released, The Force Awakens ran for an impressive 168 days, or 24 weeks, through the winter holidays. The 14 Marvel films distributed by Disney (not including the two still in theaters, Infinity War and Black Panther), by comparison, ran for 21 weeks on average. Marvel’s longest movie run was the 2014 surprise hit Guardians of the Galaxy, which was in theaters for 25 weeks.

Disney has another big release queued up behind Infinity War. Lucasfilm’s standalone Han Solo movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, hits US theaters on May 25, and could chip away at the audience for Infinity War. Disney moved up the release of Infinity War by one week earlier this year to give it more room to run.

In June, it’ll go up against the long-anticipated Pixar sequel, The Incredibles 2.

Outside the Disney family, Fox’s Deadpool 2 hits US theaters on May 18 and Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is due out in the US on June 22. Its predecessor, Jurassic World, ruled the summer of 2015, when it took on Avengers: Age of Ultron at the box office.

Whether or not Infinity War sets a new high water mark for Disney, it’s tracking to be Marvel’s biggest movie yet. It’s about $350 million shy of the $1.5 billion the first The Avengers film, which is still Marvel’s top-performing movie, made from its 2012 release.