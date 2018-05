After keeping residents on watch for several days after a series of hundreds of earthquakes on Hawaii’s Big Island, Mount Kilauea, one of Hawaii’s most active volcanoes, erupted on May 4. Officials issued a mandatory evacuation for around 1,500 people on the east end of the island,the AP reports.

Aerial images from the unfolding scene show lava creeping and bubbling up through wooded areas and public roads, while reddish smoke and ash emanated from the Puʻu ʻŌʻō crater.

A plume of ash rises from the Puʻu ʻŌʻō vent on Hawaii’s Mount Kilauea volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on May 3. (US Geological Survey via AP)

A plume of ash rises from the Puʻu ʻŌʻō vent on Hawaii’s Mount Kilauea volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on May 3. (US Geological Survey via AP)

The collapsed Puʻu ʻŌʻō crater of Mount Kilauea near Pahoa, Hawaii. (US Geological Survey via EPA)

An aerial view of a fissure on the west flank and the collapsed crater of Pu’u ‘O’o, in the eastern rift zone of Kilauea volcano. (US Geological Survey via EPA)

Mohala Street, near Leilani Estates, is covered by lava flow from Mount Kilauea. (EPA/Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters)

An aerial view of a fissure producing Lava in Leilani Estates after eruptions began on Mount Kilauea on May 3. (US Geological Survey via EPA)

Mohala Street, near Leilani Estates, is covered by lava flow from Mount Kilauea. (EPA/Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters)

A local state of emergency has been declared after Mount Kilauea erupted near residential areas, forcing mandatory evacuation of about 1,500 citizens from their nearby homes. (US Geological Survey via EPA)