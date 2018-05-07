Vladimir Putin will do this alone, thank you very much

Vladimir Putin spent much of Monday alone, it looks like. On the first day of his fourth term, state media photographs emphasized the Russian president moving through events in solitude. He was seen working alone in his office, walking through the Kremlin unaccompanied and standing on stage reviewing a military parade, with no one near his side.

Inaugurations often showcase the peaceful transfer of power from one person to the next, or illustrate a leader’s support. The US presidential inauguration traditionally positions the president-elect with a group of presidential predecessors, as well as supporters like legislators, judges, and family. Opposition leaders will also frequently be visible in the background.

Putin’s forth inauguration showed little of that. Few of his predecessors are still alive, as Putin has been the leader of Russia for 20 years. And while Putin did spend some time gladhanding with people at his formal inauguration ceremony and the military parade after, nearly every attendee who was not military or named Vladimir Putin was corralled behind a velvet rope—even prime minister and former president Dmitry Medvedev.

The result: State images portray Putin as an entirely independent actor—and the only voice that matters in Russia.

Vladimir Putin in his office before his inauguration ceremony on May 7. (Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin via EPA)

Walking through the Kremlin before his inauguration ceremony (Sergey Bobylev/Kremlin/Sputnik via EPA)

Putin walking in the Senate building before his inauguration ceremony. (Sergey Bobylev/Kremlin/Sputnik via EPA)

Entering the Grand Kremlin Palace while flanked by guards. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Putin entering his inauguration ceremony. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool via EPA)

The moment when Putin shared the stage at his inauguration. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool via EPA)

Putin speaks with his hand on the constitution during his inauguration ceremony. (Yekaterina Shtukin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool via AP)

Putin shakes hands with Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool via EPA)

Walking down the stairs after his inauguration ceremony. (Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool via Reuters)

Reviewing a parade of the Presidential regiment after his inauguration ceremony. (Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool via Reuters)

A motorcade of one. Putin’s limo was a newly debuted Russian model, produced by the “Cortege” project, an effort to supply Russian officials with domestically produced automobiles. (Sputnik/Vitaly Belousov/Pool via Reuters)

Putin attends a service held by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Krill, right, in the Annunciation Cathedral in Moscow. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool via AP)