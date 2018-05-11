A weaker rupee will help and hurt these sectors of the Indian economy

The rupee has slid further to a fresh 15-months low, hitting 67.32 against a dollar on May 10.

The Indian currency has been battered by the recent spike in crude oil prices, which pose a serious threat to the country’s finances. India imports 80% of the crude oil it needs. The rising trade deficit, the amount by which imports exceed exports, has taken a toll on the rupee, which has lost more colour than most emerging-market currencies this year.

However, there may be a bright side, too. “My sense is that there is stability now and this level of (the rupee at) about 66-67 (to a dollar) should be the level that should prevail for some time,” Subhash Garg, secretary at the department of economic affairs in India’s finance ministry, said on May 04.

A weaker rupee will lend some competitiveness to India’s ailing exporters because it makes products cheaper for the buyer in dollar terms. However, it does not hold true for the entire economy.

Based on data from the previous financial year, credit rating agency SMERA plotted the impact of rupee strength on specific sectors in an August 2017 report.

These sectors will benefit from a weaker rupee: