Let Obama explain to you why getting out of the Iran deal is a bad idea

Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Iran deal today (May 8) runs the risk of dangerous consequences—not just for the nation but for diplomatic relations across the globe, including that for North Korea. And, arguably, there is no one more qualified to defend the deal, and break down the risks in abandoning it, than former president Barack Obama, who led the signing of the 2015 agreement that Trump just broke.

The initial agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the US alongside several other nations to drop economic sanctions for Iran in exchange for the Middle Eastern country to scale back its nuclear program. Since then, trade has boomed for nations, both individually and collectively, such as the European Union.

However, after Trump abandoned the Iran deal, politicians and analysts from across the globe have criticized the move as unwise and noted that it risks increasing the tensions within the Middle East, as well as alienating the important US allies (including the EU) who signed the deal alongside America.

In a statement released commenting Trump’s decision on the JCPOA, Obama highlighted the success achieved by the deal so far and what breaking the pact could mean for the global stage—not just on a practical level, but as a symbol of a diplomatic achievement and an American commitment, particularly at a time when the US is focusing on a peaceful solution of the tensions with North Korea.

This decision, Obama says, makes America—not Iran—look untrustworthy. “The consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility,” he writes, “and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers.”

Obama also clearly distills the serious risks in abandoning a framework to control Iran’s nuclear program. “If the constraints on Iran’s nuclear program under the JCPOA are lost,” he writes, “we could be hastening the day when we are faced with the choice between living with that threat, or going to war to prevent it.”

Read Obama’s full statement: