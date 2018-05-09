All the money going in and out of Michael Cohen’s secret shell firm

Michael Cohen has been busy.
Reports by the New York Times (paywall), NBC and others have confirmed details (pdf) posted by Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, alleging that at least $4.4 million have flowed through the shell company of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer since his election.
Cohen told NBC that Avenatti’s accounting was incorrect, but didn’t give details. AT&T, Novartis, and Columbus Nova have confirmed they sent money to Cohen. Korea Aerospace is yet to comment.
Below is a breakdown of the transactions documented by Avenatti, related to Essential Consultants LLC, Cohen’s shell company. The company used an account at First Republic Bank.
Money out of Cohen’s shell company
|To
|Amount
|Date
|Stormy Daniels
|$130,000
|Oct. 27, 2016
|Keith Davidson & Associates*
|$130,000
|Oct. 27, 2016
|Michael Cohen (Morgan Stanley account)
|$1.05 million
|Jul. to Sept. 2017
|Total
|$1.31 million
Money into Cohen’s shell company
|From
|Amount
|Date
|Columbus Nova
|$500,000 (approx)
|Jan. 2017 to at leat Aug. 2017
|Novartis
|$1.2 million
|Feb. 2017 to Feb. 2018
|AT&T
|$200,000
|Oct. 2017 to Jan. 2018
|Korea Aerospace Ltd
|$150,000
|Nov. 27, 2017
|Real Estate Attorney’s Group*
|$62,500
|Jan. 2, 2018
|Total:
|$2.1 million
Payments marked with an * are linked to Cohen’s involvement in a payoff of a former Playboy model on behalf of top Republican donor Elliot Broidy, according to Avenatti. The New York Times reports that Cohen collected $250,000 from Broidy for his work—the discrepancy between their and Avenatti’s accounts is unclear.
The figures shown to the public by Avenatti don’t account for the full $4.4 million. The Times notes that “other transactions described in the financial records include hundreds of thousands of dollars Mr. Cohen received from Fortune 500 companies with business before the Trump administration, as well as smaller amounts he paid for luxury expenses like a Mercedes-Benz and private club dues.