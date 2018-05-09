SHELLING OUT

All the money going in and out of Michael Cohen’s secret shell firm

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018. President Donald Trump said that Cohen, his personal attorney, represented him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal," after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress who alleges an affair with Trump. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Cohen says Avenatti got the accounting wrong. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Michael Cohen has been busy.

Reports by the New York Times (paywall), NBC and others have confirmed details (pdf) posted by Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, alleging that at least $4.4 million have flowed through the shell company of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer since his election.

Cohen told NBC that Avenatti’s accounting was incorrect, but didn’t give details. AT&T, Novartis, and Columbus Nova have confirmed they sent money to Cohen. Korea Aerospace is yet to comment.

Below is a breakdown of the transactions documented by Avenatti, related to Essential Consultants LLC, Cohen’s shell company. The company used an account at First Republic Bank.

Money out of Cohen’s shell company

To Amount Date
Stormy Daniels $130,000 Oct. 27, 2016
Keith Davidson & Associates* $130,000 Oct. 27, 2016
Michael Cohen (Morgan Stanley account) $1.05 million Jul. to Sept. 2017
Total $1.31 million

Money into Cohen’s shell company

From Amount Date
Columbus Nova $500,000 (approx) Jan. 2017 to at leat Aug. 2017
Novartis $1.2 million Feb. 2017 to Feb. 2018
AT&T $200,000 Oct. 2017 to Jan. 2018
Korea Aerospace Ltd $150,000 Nov. 27, 2017
Real Estate Attorney’s Group* $62,500 Jan. 2, 2018
Total: $2.1 million

Payments marked with an * are linked to Cohen’s involvement in a payoff of a former Playboy model on behalf of top Republican donor Elliot Broidy, according to Avenatti. The New York Times reports that Cohen collected $250,000 from Broidy for his work—the discrepancy between their and Avenatti’s accounts is unclear.

The figures shown to the public by Avenatti don’t account for the full $4.4 million. The Times notes that “other transactions described in the financial records include hundreds of thousands of dollars Mr. Cohen received from Fortune 500 companies with business before the Trump administration, as well as smaller amounts he paid for luxury expenses like a Mercedes-Benz and private club dues.

