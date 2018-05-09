All the money going in and out of Michael Cohen’s secret shell firm

Michael Cohen has been busy.

Reports by the New York Times (paywall), NBC and others have confirmed details (pdf) posted by Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, alleging that at least $4.4 million have flowed through the shell company of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer since his election.

Cohen told NBC that Avenatti’s accounting was incorrect, but didn’t give details. AT&T, Novartis, and Columbus Nova have confirmed they sent money to Cohen. Korea Aerospace is yet to comment.

Below is a breakdown of the transactions documented by Avenatti, related to Essential Consultants LLC, Cohen’s shell company. The company used an account at First Republic Bank.

Money out of Cohen’s shell company

To Amount Date Stormy Daniels $130,000 Oct. 27, 2016 Keith Davidson & Associates* $130,000 Oct. 27, 2016 Michael Cohen (Morgan Stanley account) $1.05 million Jul. to Sept. 2017 Total $1.31 million

Money into Cohen’s shell company

From Amount Date Columbus Nova $500,000 (approx) Jan. 2017 to at leat Aug. 2017 Novartis $1.2 million Feb. 2017 to Feb. 2018 AT&T $200,000 Oct. 2017 to Jan. 2018 Korea Aerospace Ltd $150,000 Nov. 27, 2017 Real Estate Attorney’s Group* $62,500 Jan. 2, 2018 Total: $2.1 million

Payments marked with an * are linked to Cohen’s involvement in a payoff of a former Playboy model on behalf of top Republican donor Elliot Broidy, according to Avenatti. The New York Times reports that Cohen collected $250,000 from Broidy for his work—the discrepancy between their and Avenatti’s accounts is unclear.

The figures shown to the public by Avenatti don’t account for the full $4.4 million. The Times notes that “other transactions described in the financial records include hundreds of thousands of dollars Mr. Cohen received from Fortune 500 companies with business before the Trump administration, as well as smaller amounts he paid for luxury expenses like a Mercedes-Benz and private club dues.