Read the email AT&T sent to employees about the $800,000 it paid Trump’s lawyer

Telecom giant AT&T is trying to untangle itself from Michael Cohen’s growing legal troubles.

Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer is under federal investigation for potential bank fraud, among other crimes. Now, the shell company he used to pay hush money to a woman who allegedly had an extra-marital affair with Trump has been linked to a variety of firms, including AT&T, according to a New York Times report.

The shell company, Essential Consultants LLC, received $800,000 from AT&T between October 2017 and January 2018, according to documents reviewed by the Times. Other companies that hired Essential Consultants were a subsidiary of drug-maker Novartis, and Columbus Nova, a US company with ties to a Russian oligarch.

On Wednesday, the Dallas-based company sent out an email to employees to explain its connections to Cohen, who has referred to himself as Trump’s “fix-it guy.” Here is a copy of the email, obtained by the Dallas Morning News: