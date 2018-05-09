Korea’s hot new tourist trend: Copying Kim and Moon’s historic handshake

A MODEL OF DIPLOMACY

Tourists are flocking to a replica of Korea’s Truce Village to recreate the historic handshake between South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Inter-Korean summit between heads of state of South and North Korea in Panmunjom
The original. (EPA/Korea Summit Press Pool)

The two leaders shook hands last month during the inter-Korean summit. Visitors near Seoul can reenact the move in a much less tense environment.

The replica is located in a movie set close to the South Korean capital. It was built for the blockbuster “JSA: Joint Security Area,” which was released in 2000. The film is based off the book “DMZ” and follows an investigation of two North Korean soldiers killed in the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

Though there’s less at stake than in the film or the actual village, visitors must still hurry if they want to get their own handshake photo. The replica is reportedly being torn down this month, as the movie studio will be relocating to Busan.

c korea handshake RTS1QJ0V Sung-Kyung Kwak
Two boys shake hands at the replica of the truce village of Panmunjom at a movie studio in Namyangju, South Korea. (Reuters/Kwak Sung-Kyung)
c korea handshake RTS1QJ0U Sung-Kyung Kwak
A woman and a girl shake hands over a replica of the barrier seperating North and South Korea (Reuters/Kwak Sung-Kyung)
A man and woman share a light moment as they visit the replica of the truce village of Panmunjom at a movie studio in Namyangju
A man and woman share a light moment as they visit the replica of the truce village. (Reuters/Kwak Sung-Kyung)
