You can download a free Fortnite loot package right now with Twitch Prime

Fortnite Battle Royale—one of the world’s most-popular games—is now giving away a free skin, pickaxe, and other loot for players who have Twitch Prime.

The online multiplayer survival-shooter has masterfully managed to increase downloads while maintaining its active player pool of millions by rewarding fans with new weapons, map locations, skins, and gameplay updates on a weekly basis. The ceaseless torrent of updates keeps the battle royale-style game from getting stale, and routinely stokes new hype within Twitch and YouTube fandom communities. In the past week alone, Epic Games—the developer behind Fortnite—has announced an Avengers: Infinity War crossover with Marvel, and yesterday (May 9) they announced a new perk for players: a free outfit, backpack, pickaxe, and emote for Twitch Prime subscribers.

How to get a free skin and other loot in Fortnite

To access the exclusive Fortnite loot, you need to first be a Twitch Prime subscriber, which is free if you’re already an Amazon Prime member.

Follow this link to sync your Epic Games account with your Twitch Prime account, and then select “Click Here For Your Loot” to send the loot to your device of choice. Your free loot package should contain four items:

Battle Royale Trailblazer Outfit Battle Royale True North Back Bling Battle Royale Tenderizer Pickaxe Battle Royale Freestylin’ Emote

It’s that easy! Have fun chasing down that Victory Royale with a brand-new pickaxe by your side.

