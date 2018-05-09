Paul McCartney remains the richest person in the music industry in Britain

Paul McCartney is still the richest person in the music industry in Britain.
On May 13, the Sunday Times will publish its 2018 “Rich List,” ranking the 1,000 wealthiest people in the UK. It compiles the index by calculating net worth based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or shares in publicly quoted companies. The calculations do not include bank accounts, which the paper can’t access. The newspaper sent Quartz a slice of the list, the top-40 wealthiest people in the UK music industry, as a preview. (The list includes, where relevant, spouses who actively participate in their partner’s music business, and heirs who hold the rights of a deceased artist’s music)
After crunching the numbers, the Sunday Times found McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell had a combined wealth of £820 million ($1.1 billion), a figure including everything from royalties on The Beatles’ back catalogue to revenue from albums on streaming services such as Spotify and earnings from live performances. McCartney has been part of the Sunday Times’ Rich List since the paper inaugurated the index in 1989. He has seen his wealth grow from £40 million that year, to nearly £1 billion in present day.
|Ranking 2018
|Musician
|2018 wealth
|Wealth increase/decrease from 2017
|1
|Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell
|£820 million
|Up £40 million
|2
|Lord Lloyd-Webber
|£740 million
|No change
|3
|U2
|£569 million
|Up £21 million
|4
|Elton John
|£300 million
|Up £10 million
|5
|Mick Jagger
|£260 million
|Up £10 million
|6
|Keith Richards
|£245 million
|Up £10 million
|7
|Olivia and Dhani Harrison
|£230 million
|Up £20 million
|8
|Ringo Starr
|£220 million
|Up £20 million
|9
|Michael Flatley
|£202 million
|Up £2 million
|10
|Sting
|£190 million
|Up £5 million
|11
|Rod Stewart
|£180 million
|Up £10 million
|12=
|Eric Clapton
|£175 million
|Up £5 million
|12=
|Roger Waters
|£175 million
|Up £10 million
|14
|Robbie Williams
|£165 million
|Up £15 million
|15
|Tom Jones
|£163 million
|Up £3 million
|16
|Tim Rice
|£152 million
|No change
|17
|Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
|£145 million
|Up £5 million
|18=
|Adele
|£140 million
|Up £15 million
|18=
|Calvin Harris
|£140 million
|Up £20 million
|18=
|Charlie Watts
|£140 million
|Up £10 million
|21
|Brian May
|£135 million
|Up £10 million
|22
|Roger Taylor
|£130 million
|Up £10 million
|23
|Jimmy Page
|£125 million
|Up £20 million
|24
|Phil Collins
|£120 million
|Up £10 million
|25
|David Gilmour
|£115 million
|Up £5 million
|26=
|John Deacon
|£105 million
|Up £5 million
|26=
|Robert Plant
|£105 million
|Up £2 million
|28
|Enya
|£104 million
|Up £5 million
|29
|Chris Martin
|£94 million
|Up £14 million
|30
|Nick Mason
|£92 million
|Up £2 million
|31=
|Guy Berryman
|£82 million
|Up £12 million
|31=
|Jonny Buckland
|£82 million
|Up £12 million
|31=
|Will Champion
|£82 million
|Up £12 million
|31=
|Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller
|£82 million
|Up £12 million
|35=
|Gary Barlow
|£80 million
|Up £5 million
|35=
|Ed Sheeran
|£80 million
|Up £28 million
|37=
|Barry Gibb
|£75 million
|No change
|37=
|Mark Knopfler
|£75 million
|No change
|37=
|Ronnie Wood
|£75 million
|Up £10 million
|40
|Engelbert Humperdinck
|£72 million
|Up £2 million