BUT DID IT BUY HIM LOVE?

Paul McCartney remains the richest person in the music industry in Britain

Paul McCartney
Sir Paul is still getting those paychecks. (Reuters/Diego Vara)
On May 13, the Sunday Times will publish its 2018 “Rich List,” ranking the 1,000 wealthiest people in the UK. It compiles the index by calculating net worth based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or shares in publicly quoted companies. The calculations do not include bank accounts, which the paper can’t access. The newspaper sent Quartz a slice of the list, the top-40 wealthiest people in the UK music industry, as a preview. (The list includes, where relevant, spouses who actively participate in their partner’s music business, and heirs who hold the rights of a deceased artist’s music)

After crunching the numbers, the Sunday Times found McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell had a combined wealth of £820 million ($1.1 billion), a figure including everything from royalties on The Beatles’ back catalogue to revenue from albums on streaming services such as Spotify and earnings from live performances. McCartney has been part of the Sunday Times’ Rich List since the paper inaugurated the index in 1989. He has seen his wealth grow from £40 million that year, to nearly £1 billion in present day.

Ranking 2018 Musician 2018 wealth Wealth increase/decrease from 2017
1 Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell £820 million Up £40 million
2 Lord Lloyd-Webber £740 million No change
3 U2 £569 million Up £21 million
4 Elton John £300 million Up £10 million
5 Mick Jagger £260 million Up £10 million
6 Keith Richards £245 million Up £10 million
7 Olivia and Dhani Harrison £230 million Up £20 million
8 Ringo Starr £220 million Up £20 million
9 Michael Flatley £202 million Up £2 million
10 Sting £190 million Up £5 million
11 Rod Stewart £180 million Up £10 million
12= Eric Clapton £175 million Up £5 million
12= Roger Waters £175 million Up £10 million
14 Robbie Williams £165 million Up £15 million
15 Tom Jones £163 million Up £3 million
16 Tim Rice £152 million No change
17 Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne £145 million Up £5 million
18= Adele £140 million Up £15 million
18= Calvin Harris £140 million Up £20 million
18= Charlie Watts £140 million Up £10 million
21 Brian May £135 million Up £10 million
22 Roger Taylor £130 million Up £10 million
23 Jimmy Page £125 million Up £20 million
24 Phil Collins £120 million Up £10 million
25 David Gilmour £115 million Up £5 million
26= John Deacon £105 million Up £5 million
26= Robert Plant £105 million Up £2 million
28 Enya £104 million Up £5 million
29 Chris Martin £94 million Up £14 million
30 Nick Mason £92 million Up £2 million
31= Guy Berryman £82 million Up £12 million
31= Jonny Buckland £82 million Up £12 million
31= Will Champion £82 million Up £12 million
31= Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller £82 million Up £12 million
35= Gary Barlow £80 million Up £5 million
35= Ed Sheeran £80 million Up £28 million
37= Barry Gibb £75 million No change
37= Mark Knopfler £75 million No change
37= Ronnie Wood £75 million Up £10 million
40 Engelbert Humperdinck £72 million Up £2 million
