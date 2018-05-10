You can now see exactly how creepy all the Facebook Russia ads were, down to the specific targeting

US lawmakers released all 3,000 ads created by accounts linked to the Russian government in the years and months preceding the 2016 presidential election, as well as the following year.

Some of the ads were released previously, but, as of May 10, everyone can see the full cache, organized by quarter from 2015 to 2017 on the website of the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. The ads include obvious partisan content supporting one candidate or the other, efforts to promote political rallies, as well as so-called “issue ads” on topics such as Black Lives Matter or the secession of Texas from the US. Some of them were seemingly innocuous memes portraying funny animals.

Following widespread outcry after it was disclosed such ads had run on Facebook, the company has taken a number of steps to prevent election meddling in the future. Advertisers who are running political and issue ads have to verify their physical location and identity, and the ads have to include who paid for them. All ads associated with a given Facebook page are meant to be visible in a special tab, a feature the company has been testing in Canada, which ProPublica criticized as insufficient.

Facebook also said it’s building a repository for all political ads, but has not given much detail on the project.

Earlier this week, the company banned advertising from foreign groups related to Ireland’s abortion referendum, which will take place May 25. Several anti-abortion groups based in the US were buying ads on the platform in Ireland to push their agenda.

This ad was targeted toward people interested in “Independence” or “Patriotism.” (Screenshot/House Intelligence Committee)

The cache released by the House Intelligence Committee includes detailed information on how each ad was targeted, and how much money was spent. It all makes for some creepy reading. An ad for a game called “Hilltendo” says:

Check this out!While Americans are deciding who to vote for at the 2016 presidential election,the official Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, is having fun. Travel with Hillary as far as you can, picking up emails and money,avoiding FBI agents,journalists and missiles along the way.

It was targeted to people’s whose interests include “Donald Trump” and “online flash games.”

these russian facebook ads are almost indistinguishable from parodyhttps://t.co/QSok7m5Rox pic.twitter.com/9wST5SqfX1 — Dave Gershgorn (@davegershgorn) May 10, 2018

An ad that redirected to a “Black Lives Matter” page gives a quote that it attributes to activist and author Angela Davis reads:

“Just like Trayvon Martin, race mattered for Amadou Diallo,Oscar Grant, Sean Bell, Emmett Till, and [thousands] more we will never know the name of who died because of their skin color.” – Angela Davis Racism is stil alive in the USA. It was targeted to people who live in Baltimore, Maryland, Ferguson, Missouri, and Cleveland, Ohio. This ad was targeted toward people living in Minneapolis, whose interests were: “Black Power,” “Racial equality,” “Social justice,” “Black Panther Party,”or “Cop Block.” (Screenshot/House Intelligence Committee)

The targeting included the interests: “Martin Luther King,Jr.,” “African-American Civil Rights Movement (1954-68),” “African-American history” or “Malcolm X.” (Screenshot/House Intelligence Committee) Russian agents were organizing various political events, rallies for candidates on both sides, and protests: This was an ad for those interested in “Donald Trump,” “manufacturing,” who had a job title of “coal miner” and were located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Screenshot/House Intelligence Committee)

Some of the ads were clearly designed to sow division…

(Screenshot/House Intelligence Committee)

…while others seemed to be purely to drive traffic.

(Screenshot/House Intelligence Committee)