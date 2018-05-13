💰💰💰

The richest hedge fund manager in Britain bumped his up wealth by $813 million last year

Wads of Pound Sterling banknotes are pictured at the GSA company's headquarters in Vienna
Mo money, no problem. (Reuters/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo)
Michael Platt, the co-founder of BlueCrest Capital Management, is the richest hedge fund manager in Britain with a net worth of £3 billion ($4.1 billion), according to the Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times published its 2018 “Rich List” today (May 13), ranking the 1,000 wealthiest people in the UK. It compiles the index by calculating net worth based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or shares in publicly quoted companies. The calculations do not include bank accounts, which the paper can’t access. The list includes, where relevant, spouses who actively participate in their partner’s business or who pool their assets.

The data show that over the last year, Platt’s wealth increased by £600 million ($813 million). Platt’s success is in large part due to the decision by BlueCrest in 2015 to return the approximately £5.2 billion of outside investors’ money it had been managing. From then on, BlueCrest’s traders have been managing the roughly £750 million in assets Platt and his partners had made by running the fund for previous decade and a half, as well as borrowed money.

That, according to Bloomberg, freed BlueCrest up to not worry so much about proving a monthly return, and, therefore, take on more risk. It paid off. In 2016, the hedge fund generated a return of 50% on its capital, and in 2017 improved further, to a return of 54%. And of course, since much of the capital used during by BlueCrest in the past few years was Platt’s own, that’s led to a significant increase in the hedge fund manager’s personal wealth.

Ranking Name Hedge fund 2018 wealth Wealth increase/decrease from 2017
1 Michael Platt BlueCrest Capital £3 billion Up £600 million
2 Robert Miller and Princess Marie-Chantal and family Search Investment Group £2 billion Up £420 million
3 Michael Hintze CQS £1.38 billion Up £100 million
4 Alan Howard Brevan Howard £1.01 billion Down £30 million
5 (tied) David Harding Winton Capital £1 billion Down £300 million
5 (tied) Chris Hohn TCI Fund Holdings £1 billion Up £180 million
7 Chris Rokos Brevan Howard/Rokos Capital Management £775 million Up £75 million
8 Crispin Odey and Nichola Pease Odey Asset Management £750 million Down £25 million
9 John Armitage Egerton Capital £540 million No change
10 (tied) Paul Marshall Marshall Wace £520 million Up £15 million
10 (tied) Ian Wace Marshall Wace £520 million Up £15 million
12 (tied) Yan Huo Capula Investment Management £475 million Up £75 million
12 (tied) Andrew Law Caxton Associates £475 million No change
14 William Bollinger Egerton Capital £450 million No change
15 Martin Hughes Toscafund Asset Management £420 million Up £30 million
16 Jeremy Hosking Marathon Asset Management £355 million Up £25 million
17 Jonathan Hiscock GSA Capital £325 million Up £5 million
18 John Beckwith Pacific Asset Management £310 million Up £8 million
19 (tied) Paul Ruddock Lansdowne Partners £300 million No change
19 (tied) Nicola Tangen AKO Capital £300 million Up £12 million
19 (tied) Ross Turner Pelham Capital £300 million Up £77 million

