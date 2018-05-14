GAZA

Photos: Israel rains bullets on protestors as Ivanka Trump opens Jerusalem’s new US embassy

Written by
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City
Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)
Written by

The United States’ new embassy is proving painfully costly: The AP reports that more than 40 protestors were shot and killed in Gaza today by the Israeli military, during demonstrations against the embassy’s symbolic move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Hundreds more were injured by gunfire. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Scores of Palestinians have already died in a series of protests along the border since March.

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest on May 14. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)
Palestinian demonstrator reacts during a protest in the southern Gaza Strip
A group of Palestinian protesters along the Gaza-Israel border. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)
Palestinians Israel
Palestinian protesters burn tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, east of Gaza City
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)
Palestinians Israel
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Female Palestinian demonstrator walks during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip
A female Palestinian demonstrator walks during the protest on Monday. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)
APTOPIX Palestinians Israel
An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Palestinians Israel
A woman holds a Palestinian flag as a protester burns tires near the Israeli border fence. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
APTOPIX Palestinians Israel
Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, US president Donald Trump’s daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump, her husband and White House advisor Jared Kushner, and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin were on hand to unveil a plaque at the site of the relocated embassy. The celebratory photos stand in stark contrast to the violent clashes unfolding less than 100 miles away.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem
US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the dedication ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin unveils the seal for the new U.S. embassy, as he stands next to Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem
Mnuchin unveils the seal for the new US embassy. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem
Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the US embassy in Jerusalem. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Read more: 41 deaths and 128 angry countries: The true cost of Trump’s bargain embassy in Jerusalem

The billionaires, lobbyists, and Christian extremists behind Trump’s Jerusalem move

Presidents often upend US foreign policy. It’s what Trump does next that really matters.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search