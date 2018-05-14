Photos: Israel rains bullets on protestors as Ivanka Trump opens Jerusalem’s new US embassy

The United States’ new embassy is proving painfully costly: The AP reports that more than 40 protestors were shot and killed in Gaza today by the Israeli military, during demonstrations against the embassy’s symbolic move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Hundreds more were injured by gunfire. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Scores of Palestinians have already died in a series of protests along the border since March.

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest on May 14. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

A group of Palestinian protesters along the Gaza-Israel border. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Palestinian protesters burn tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

A female Palestinian demonstrator walks during the protest on Monday. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

A woman holds a Palestinian flag as a protester burns tires near the Israeli border fence. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Palestinian protesters chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, US president Donald Trump’s daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump, her husband and White House advisor Jared Kushner, and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin were on hand to unveil a plaque at the site of the relocated embassy. The celebratory photos stand in stark contrast to the violent clashes unfolding less than 100 miles away.

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the dedication ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Mnuchin unveils the seal for the new US embassy. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)