Photos: Israel rains bullets on protestors as Ivanka Trump opens Jerusalem’s new US embassy

The United States’ new embassy is proving painfully costly: The AP reports that more than 40 protestors were shot and killed in Gaza today by the Israeli military, during demonstrations against the embassy’s symbolic move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Hundreds more were injured by gunfire. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital.
Scores of Palestinians have already died in a series of protests along the border since March.
Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, US president Donald Trump’s daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump, her husband and White House advisor Jared Kushner, and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin were on hand to unveil a plaque at the site of the relocated embassy. The celebratory photos stand in stark contrast to the violent clashes unfolding less than 100 miles away.