All the countries attending Israel’s gala for the new US embassy in Jerusalem

Jerusalem isn’t a party town. It’s an international holy city, a heavy place, its status hotly-debated, weighed down by history, religion, symbolism, and an uncertain political future.

Today, Donald Trump made a controversial move to clarify that future, opening a new embassy in Jerusalem. The declaration of a US embass there supports Israel’s claim on Jerusalem as its capital—a gesture fueling protests among Palestinians, who also claim the city as their capital.

Last night, May 13, Israel’s foreign ministry held a party to celebrate the new embassy, and sparked a small rebellion among European nations. The EU boycotted, although four member countries—Austria, Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic—accepted Israel’s invitation. Overall, of the 83 nations listed as having embassies in Israel, here are the 33, including the US, that accepted, according to Ha’aretz:

  1. Albania
  2. Angola
  3. Austria
  4. Argentina
  5. Australia
  6. Belarus
  7. Belgium
  8. Belize
  9. Bosnia-Herzegovina
  10. Brazil
  11. Britain
  12. Bulgaria
  13. Burma
  14. Cameroon
  15. Canada
  16. Chile
  17. China
  18. Colombia
  19. Congo
  20. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  21. Costa Rica
  22. Croatia
  23. Cyprus
  24. Czech Republic
  25. Cote D’Ivoire
  26. Denmark
  27. Dominican Republic
  28. Ecuador
  29. Egypt
  30. El Salvador
  31. Eritrea
  32. Ethiopia
  33. Finland
  34. France
  35. Georgia
  36. Germany
  37. Ghana
  38. Greece
  39. Guatemala
  40. Honduras
  41. Hungary
  42. India
  43. Ireland
  44. Italy
  45. Japan
  46. Jordan
  47. Kazakhstan
  48. Kenya
  49. Korea, South
  50. Latvia
  51. Liberia
  52. Lithuania
  53. Macedonia
  54. Mexico
  55. Moldova
  56. Myanmar
  57. Netherlands
  58. Nigeria
  59. Norway
  60. Panama
  61. Paraguay
  62. Peru
  63. Philippines
  64. Poland
  65. Portugal
  66. Romania
  67. Russia
  68. Rwanda
  69. Serbia
  70. Slovakia
  71. Slovenia
  72. South Africa
  73. South Sudan
  74. Spain
  75. Sri Lanka
  76. Sweden
  77. Thailand
  78. Ukraine
  79. Vietnam
  81. Tanzania
  82. United States
  83. Zambia
