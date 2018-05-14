All the countries attending Israel’s gala for the new US embassy in Jerusalem

Jerusalem isn’t a party town. It’s an international holy city, a heavy place, its status hotly-debated, weighed down by history, religion, symbolism, and an uncertain political future.

Today, Donald Trump made a controversial move to clarify that future, opening a new embassy in Jerusalem. The declaration of a US embass there supports Israel’s claim on Jerusalem as its capital—a gesture fueling protests among Palestinians, who also claim the city as their capital.

Last night, May 13, Israel’s foreign ministry held a party to celebrate the new embassy, and sparked a small rebellion among European nations. The EU boycotted, although four member countries—Austria, Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic—accepted Israel’s invitation. Overall, of the 83 nations listed as having embassies in Israel, here are the 33, including the US, that accepted, according to Ha’aretz: