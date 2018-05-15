A bunch of auditory neuroscientists hear “yanny,” not “laurel”

By now you’ve probably heard about the audio version of The Great Dress Debacle that’s turning citizens of the internet against each other in a battle of perception. If you haven’t, here’s the tl;dr: There’s an audio clip of a male computer-generated voice saying a word. To some people, the word sounds like “yanny.” To others, it sounds like “laurel.”

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

I personally am able to hear both.

To try to find out what is going on here, I emailed neurobiologist Nina Kraus, who runs Brainvolts, the auditory neuroscience laboratory at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She cc’ed some of her lab on the email and wrote:

We only hear “Yanny” and can’t convince ourselves that it’s remotely close to “Laurel.”

This is a clear victory for Team Yanny but still doesn’t answer the question of what the hell is going on here. We will update this post as we hear more (the auditory neuroscientists are mulling it over).