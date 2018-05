On Monday, May 14, as Ivanka Trump led a festive inauguration of a new American embassy in Jerusalem, 100 km (about 60 miles) away, Gaza residents escalated their protests demanding that Palestinian refugees be allowed to return to return to what is now Israel. Israeli soldiers at the Gaza border killed at least 62 Palestinians, and injured hundreds, according to the latest numbers provided by the Palestinian National Authority and Ministry of Health last night (May 15).

Of the 59 victims identified so far, the majority are under 30 years old, and 10 are younger than 18. One is eight months old. At least three are as yet unidentified.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke at the embassy, didn’t address the violence in Gaza. He opened his speech by saying: “What a glorious day. Remember this moment. This is history.”

As the Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins today in Gaza, families of the victims are starting to bury the dead. These are their names, released by the Ministry of Health, as reported by Middle East Eye.

Laila Anwar Al-Ghandoor, 8 months Ezz el-din Musa Mohamed Alsamaak, 14 Wisaal Fadl Ezzat Alsheikh Khalil, 15 Ahmed Adel Musa Alshaer, 16 Saeed Mohamed Abu Alkheir, 16 Saadi Said Fahmi Abu Salah, 16 Talal Adel Ibrahim Mattar, 16 Ibrahim Ahmed Alzarqa, 18 Abdulrahman Sami Abu Mattar, 18 Bilal Badeer Hussein Al-Ashram, 18 Eman Ali Sadiq Alsheikh, 19 Zayid Mohamed Hasan Omar, 19 Kamil Jihad Kamil Mihna, 19 Motassem Fawzy Abu Louley, 20 Anas Hamdan Salim Qadeeh, 21 Mohamed Abd Alsalam Harz, 21 Mahmoud Wael Mahmoud Jundeyah, 21 Ali Mohamed Ahmed Khafajah, 21 Yehia Ismail Rajab Aldaqoor, 22 Mustafa Mohamed Samir Mahmoud Almasry, 22 Ezz Eldeen Nahid Aloyutey, 23 Mahmoud Mustafa Ahmed Assaf, 23 Ahmed Fayez Harb Shahadah, 23 Mokhtar Kaamil Salim Abu Khamash, 23 Mahmoud Saber Hamad Abu Taeemah, 23 Ahmed Awad Allah, 24 Mahmoud Yahya Abdawahab Hussain, 24 Ahmed Zahir Hamid Alshawa, 24 Khalil Ismail Khalil Mansor, 25 Mohamed Hasan Mustafa Alabadilah, 25 Mohamed Ashraf Abu Sitta, 26 Bilal Ahmed Abu Diqah, 26 Ahmed Salim Alyaan Aljarf, 26 Ahmed Majed Qaasim Ata Allah, 27 Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Hamdan, 27 Ahmed Mahmoud Mohammed Alrantisi, 27 Mohamed Samir Duwedar, 27 Mahmoud Rabah Abu Maamar, 28 Musab Yousef Abu Leilah, 28 Ahmed Fawzy Altetr, 28 Mohamed Abdelrahman Meqdad, 28 Alaa Alnoor Ahmed Alkhatib, 28 Obaidah Salim Farhan, 30 Jihad Mufid Al-Farra, 30 Fadi Hassan Abu Salah, 30 Ismail Khalil Ramadhan Aldaahuk, 30 Ahmed Abdullah Aladini, 30 Omar Jomaa Abu Ful, 30 Motaz Bassam Kamil Al-Nunu, 31 Mohammed Riyad Abdulrahman Alamudi, 31 Jihad Mohammed Othman Mousa, 31 Shahir Mahmoud Mohammed Almadhoon, 32 Mahmoud Sulayman Ibrahim Aql, 32 Mohammed Hani Hosni Alnajjar, 33 Fadl Mohamed Ata Habshy, 34 Mousa Jabr Abdulsalam Abu Hasnayn, 35 Mohammed Mahmoud Abdulmoti Abdal’al, 39 Abdelsalam Yousef Abdelwahab, 39 Nasser Ahmed Mahmoud Ghrab, 51 Unidentified Unidentified Unidentified

According to the Palestinian National Authority there are 75 wounded in serious condition, and 54 in critical condition. Given the shortage of medicine and beds, and the general lack of medical infrastructure in Gaza, the number of fatalities is expected to go up in the coming days.