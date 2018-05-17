There are 186 things Donald Trump Jr. says he can’t remember or doesn’t know about the Trump Tower meeting

On May 16, the Senate Committee of the Judiciary released a transcript of Donald Trump Jr.’s Sept. 7, 2017 testimony about a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Among the things it reveals: For a 40-year-old, Trump Jr. doesn’t remember much.

In the 244-page transcript, Trump Jr. said 105 times that he could not recall something, 37 times that he didn’t remember, and 44 times that he didn’t know. The memory lapses refer to a variety of situations, including whether he knew about something, discussed something with someone, or met someone.

Here are some of Trump Jr’s most memorable ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ moments :