The countries that feel the strongest about abolishing their monarchies

The Spanish royal family isn’t that well-loved.

According to a recent poll by Ipsos Mori, 36% Spanish respondents are in favor of abolishing their monarchy. Just over 20% didn’t think abolishing the monarchy would make a difference, while 24% thought it would make the future of the country worse. Respondents from Japan were the most loyal subjects; just 4% think abolishing the Japanese Imperial Family would make things better.

In other surveyed countries, there was little appetite to do anything. In Canada and Australia, where Queen Elizabeth II is currently the head of state, the majority of respondents didn’t think abolishing the monarchy would make any difference.

In a separate Ipsos Mori survey (link in Spanish) published last month, more than half of Spanish respondents called for a referendum on the monarchy. The results showed a deep generational divide. Respondents aged 25 to 34-years-old were most in favor of a referendum—over 60% called for one—followed by those aged 15 to 24-years-old (58%).

The Spanish monarchy is known for being Europe’s most scandal-prone royal family. Over the last few years, members of the monarchy have battled corruption charges (paywall), dogged allegations of infidelity, and have been accused of racism.