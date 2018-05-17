Instagram will soon let you know just how much time you waste on it

It’s safe to say many Instagram users have had this realization while scrolling through their feeds: half an hour has passed, and you’ve wasted it on mindlessly looking at fancy brunch photos, celebrity workout routines, or your friends on exotic vacations. And you don’t feel good about it.

Instagram is trying to fix this cycle by creating a feature that will let users track how much time they’ve spent on the platform. On Monday, May 14, Developer Jane Manchun Wong spotted code indicating the addition in the Instagram Android app API, and Instagram’s CEO Kevin Systrom confirmed the news on Tuesday in a tweet.

We're building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spend on Instagram – any time should be positive and intentional. — Kevin S. (@kevin) May 16, 2018

It’s not yet clear exactly how the platform will present the information, whether it will break it down daily, weekly, monthly, or by feature (such as Stories and Explore). This could affect how much users are turned off from the platform, points out TechCrunch, which first reported the development. For example, if you find out how many hours of your life you’ve spent on the platform you might be more shocked and unwilling to use it further, rather than a daily report which could help you curb your habit.

On its surface, introducing a time-tracking function goes against Instagram’s interests: the more time you spend on Instagram, the more ads you will see, filling up the company’s coffers. But as Facebook, which owns Instagram, and other social media platforms face criticism for, well, destroying the “fabric of society,” and “programming people’s brains” the move could be a smart one for saving face.

Understanding how time online impacts people is important, and it's the responsibility of all companies to be honest about this. We want to be part of the solution. I take that responsibility seriously. — Kevin S. (@kevin) May 16, 2018

People are becoming increasingly frustrated with social media addiction, and companies are taking heed. Earlier this month, Google announced new features for its Android operating system that will track how often you use certain apps, encouraging users to take breaks from their phones. Mark Zuckerberg’s self-improvement project for 2018 is “fixing Facebook,” a big part of which is focusing on “time well spent” on the platform. On an earnings call in January, he said people were spending less time on Facebook as the company has started to discourage passive consumption, like watching hours of viral videos. In the long term, he has said this approach would benefit the company’s business, because it provides users with a better experience.

Zuckerberg was not the first to talk about “time well spent.” It’s a credo pushed by Tristan Harris, a former Google design ethicist who has made it his mission to address the harm internet platforms have caused. It seems that Silicon Valley is listening.