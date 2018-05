Hawaii’s Mount Kilauea volcano erupted once again yesterday, spewing ash more than 30,000 feet in the air.

It’s the latest in a series of eruptions on the state’s Big Island. The eruptions, which started several weeks ago, have resulted in 21 lava-seeping fissures, clouds of toxic gas, and the destruction of dozens of homes. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated.

“Every day has gotten worse,” one Big Island resident told CNN.

The May 17 eruption suggests that Kilauea’s heightened activity is far from ceasing. But Reuters also noted that while a miles-high ash cloud may seem apocalyptic, the volcanic activity so far has not been nearly as bad as it could have been.

People watch as ash rises from the summit crater of Kilauea volcano. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

An aerial view of ground cracks on Pohoiki Road on May 17. (EPA/USGS)

A crack in the road is seen in Pahoa, Hawaii on May 17. (Kris Burmeister via Reuters)

A geologist inspects cracks on a road in Leilani Estates on May 17. (USGS via Reuters)

A lava flow is seen on a road in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Kris Burmeister via Reuters)

Lava flow in Pahoa. (Kris Burmeister via Reuters)

An aerial view of Fissure 17 in Pahoa. (USGS via AP)

Volcanic activity from the Malama Ki and Leilani Estates neighborhoods glows in the distance from Hwy 137 on May 17, near Pahoa, (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)