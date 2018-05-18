YET ANOTHER ONE

Since Parkland, there have been 17 more US school shootings

Law enforcement officers are responding to Santa Fe High School following a shooting incident
Law enforcement officers respond to Friday's shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. (Reuters/Handout)
As many as 10 people, most of them students, were shot to death today at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. It is the 17th school shooting since a deadly attack on Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day.

The Parkland shooting sparked a youth movement for firearm control that has influenced conversation nationally. But school shootings have continued at their usual pace.

During a press conference, Santa Fe law enforcement said they detained one suspect, and a person of interest. They warned residents about explosive devices found at the school and around it. As in previous shootings, thoughts and prayers for the victims were offered.

President Donald Trump, too, sent his condolences to Santa Fe.

The National School Walkout, a group of students advocating against gun violence, called for a moment of silence.

