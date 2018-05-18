Since Parkland, there have been 17 more US school shootings

As many as 10 people, most of them students, were shot to death today at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. It is the 17th school shooting since a deadly attack on Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day.

The Parkland shooting sparked a youth movement for firearm control that has influenced conversation nationally. But school shootings have continued at their usual pace.

During a press conference, Santa Fe law enforcement said they detained one suspect, and a person of interest. They warned residents about explosive devices found at the school and around it. As in previous shootings, thoughts and prayers for the victims were offered.

President Donald Trump, too, sent his condolences to Santa Fe.

We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever… pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

The National School Walkout, a group of students advocating against gun violence, called for a moment of silence.