There’s a good reason why the ousted Malaysian PM’s wife bought 284 luxury handbags

Malaysian police last week seized 284 boxes of luxury handbags from residences linked to the ousted Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. The bags are believed to be owned by Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, who is known for her predilection for a particular brand and style: the Hermès Birkin.

Rosmah is unpopular in Malaysia because her lavish lifestyle is allegedly funded by pilfered government money, courtesy of her husband. Those Birkin bags, which start at around $9,000, according to the designer bag enthusiast website Purseblog, can fetch astronomical prices on the secondary markets. The most expensive Birkin went for over $383,000 at auction last year.

But Rosmah’s stash could be more than a symbol of profligacy—it could turn out to be a savvy investment decision. A marketplace for luxury purses called Baghunter found that Birkins outperformed both gold and the S&P 500 stock index over the last 37 years. The Birkin was introduced in 1981.