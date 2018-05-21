This is what America’s new space shuttles look like

US astronauts haven’t had their own ride into orbit since the space shuttle was retired in 2011. Two private companies are racing to replace it and become the first to fly astronauts for NASA.

Boeing and SpaceX are being paid billions of dollars to build and operate crewed space capsules that will take humans to the International Space Station. NASA and the two companies recently shared new pictures of the astronauts and their custom spacesuits training for their flights with simulated missions in dummy capsules.

Here’s the inside Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner:

“NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, Eric Boe and Doug Hurley conduct a fully-suited exercise in Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner mockup trainer.” (NASA)

Here’s SpaceX’s Dragon crew capsule:

“NASA astronaut Suni Williams, fully suited in SpaceX’s spacesuit, interfaces with the display inside a mock-up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft.” (NASA)

Both are about six times smaller than the Space Shuttle main cabin: The Dragon has an interior volume of about 10 meters cubed and the Starliner about eleven meters cubed.

Inside the comparatively roomy flight deck of the space shuttle. (It’s vertical on the launch pad, so that person is standing, not floating.) (NASA)

The new class of astronauts can at least take comfort in the fact that their capsule is sixty percent larger than the Apollo command module that took astronauts on multi-day journeys to the moon—and NASA is requiring that private engineers attempt to make the capsules more than twice as safe as the space shuttle was when it stopped flying.

While superficially similar, the two vehicles have their own identities; SpaceX’s controls are almost entirely based on touchscreens, while Boeing maintains more physical switches, for example. Both are now approaching maturity, with uncrewed test flights expected in 2018.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared this picture yesterday of the Dragon and its “trunk,” a container for additional unpressurized cargo and support systems, in a test chamber ahead of its journey to a massive NASA test chamber in Ohio.

And here’s an exterior view of Boeing’s Starliner:

Outside the mock-up of the Boeing capsule astronauts use for training. (Reuters/NASA)

Read this next: How the Columbia tragedy began the age of private space travel

