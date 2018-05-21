Just three companies have topped the Fortune 500 since 1955

In 1998, IBM was the biggest American tech company by revenue. Now, some 20 years later, it’s not even among the top 30 companies in the Fortune 500.

Today, Fortune released its annual Fortune 500, a list of the 500 largest American companies by sales. Together, the Fortune 500 firms represent more than $1 trillion in profits, $21 trillion in market value, and employ some 28 million people around the world. The list is topped by the usual suspects: Walmart, Exxon Mobil, Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, and Amazon.

The list is as much a testament to the rise and fall of certain industries as it is to America’s biggest corporations. In 1998, the tech behemoths we take for granted today, like Amazon and Apple, hadn’t even landed on Fortune’s list. Even in 2008, Apple still ranked beyond the top 100, while Amazon had yet to score a spot.

In 2017, however, these two tech behemoths brought in more than $400 billion in revenue.