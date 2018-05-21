Josh Brolin is all over cinemas this summer

It’s the summer of Josh Brolin.

The 50-year-old American actor, who made his debut in the 1980s hit The Goonies as big brother Brand, is tracking toward his biggest year ever at the box office after starring in three of 2018’s summer sequels.

Avengers: Infinity War, he plays Thanos, the blockbuster’s intergalactic uber-villain. The film kicked off the summer movie season early this year when it was released on April 27 in the US, and is already nearing $2 billion at the box office, an achievement only three movies in history have claimed so far. He’s Cable in Deadpool 2, which had the second biggest opening weekend of any R-rated film, behind the original Deadpool. And he’s reprising his role as special task force leader Matt Graver in Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado, due out in the US in June.

Brolin stars alongside Danny McBride in the upcoming straight-to-Netflix comedy The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, which premiered at SXSW earlier this year, too.

Son of Hollywood legend James Brolin, Josh Brolin is somewhat underrated compared to other kings of summer. He may not have the star power of Chris Pratt, who will be in both Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom this summer. But he’s remarkably prolific, averaging more than two movies a year since 2000, including W, No Country for Old Men, True Grit, Hail, Caesar!, and Milk, which earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. At 50, Brolin is just hitting his prime as a Hollywood hitmaker.