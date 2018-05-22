Traveling for Memorial Day? Here are the most disrupted flight routes

If summer is a state of mind, this weekend marks the start of it. A record-breaking number of Americans are expected to pack up and travel for Memorial Day weekend, according to the American Automobile Association. An estimated 41.5 million will travel 50 miles or more by car and 3.13 million by plane—the latter a 6.8% increase

And you can guess what that deluge means: delays aplenty. According AirHelp, an app which helps users claim flight compensation for delays and disruptions, this Friday will be the busiest travel day of the long weekend, based on analysis from the same weekend in 2017. Last year, roughly 825,000 passengers experienced disrupted flights, amounting to 20% of all flights over the 2017 Memorial Day weekend. The most disrupted routes were as follows: