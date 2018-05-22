How to watch Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with the European Parliament

Mark Zuckerberg faces members of the European Parliament today (May 22) to discuss Facebook’s use of personal data following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

“Our citizens deserve a full and detailed explanation,” Antonio Tajani, president of the parliament that represents 500 million EU citizens, said last week.

According to prepared remarks obtained by several news outlets, Zuckerberg will say he is sorry for Facebook’s blunders, much in the same words as he has been using during his apology tour over recent months. “We’re committed to Europe,” he is expected to say.

His company’s compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the sweeping privacy law that takes effect May 25, is sure to come up. As during Zuckerberg’s appearances before US congressional committees, right-wing politicians are preparing to press the Facebook CEO on political bias on the platform.

Later today I will confront Mark Zuckerberg about bias on Facebook. Sign up here so you never miss an update: https://t.co/CWHj778G0H pic.twitter.com/5gkHcKq4o1 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 22, 2018

Initially, today’s session was to be behind closed doors, but following public backlash, the parties agreed that it would be livestreamed. It will be available on the parliament’s website, and Facebook page. You will also be able to watch directly from this post.

The show starts at 12pm US eastern time (6pm local time) with some handshakes, and the meeting proper will kick off at 12:20pm ET. It will go on until about 1:30pm ET.

