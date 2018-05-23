REALLEIGH?

American parents invented 1,100 new baby names last year

Written by
Obsession
Language
A newborn baby wearing a chicken costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rooster is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017.
Shall we name her Camreigh or Kior? (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
Written by
Obsession
Language

American babies were given 29,910 distinct names last year. Of those, 1,100 were brand-new ones that hadn’t appeared in the data before 2017, new data on American baby names shows.

The biggest new name is Camreigh, which was given to 91 babies last year, even though it didn’t show up at all in 2016. Camreigh follows the increasingly common practice to replace hard “e” sounds with the “eigh” cluster, as in Ashley/Ashleigh and Riley/Ryleigh. The traditional spelling, “Camry,” has been around for a while, with 113 baby Camrys born in 1997.

Data on baby names is collected by the US Social Security Administration, and only contains records for names given to five or more babies, so it’s possible that a few other Camreighs existed prior to 2016.

The next two names on the list of most popular new names appear to be taken from internet celebrities. The first is Asahd, with 58 babies. It’s an unconventional spelling of the Arabic name Asad, given by DJ Khaled—one of those people who does a lot of stuff on social media and is famous—to his newborn son in 2016. (Khaled is also trademarking the name, it seems.) After Asahd is Taishmara, with 38 babies, presumably taken from Taishmara Rivera, who has a lot of Instagram followers.

Non-English names are also being newly introduced to the US. The Nigerian name Iretomiwa entered the dataset for the first time. As did Tewodros, the Ethiopian variation of the Greek name “Theodore.”

Finally there is Cersei. You read that right: 11 fresh-faced, sinless babies were named after the manipulative, power-hungry, incestuous, helicopter parent-y, backstabbing character from Game of Thrones.

Here are the top new names. To keep the list short, we have only included those given to eight or more newborns last year. Enjoy.

Name Births
Camreigh 91
Asahd 58
Taishmara 38
Kashdon 30
Teylie 23
Kassian 22
Kior 20
Aaleiya 19
Kamreigh 18
Draxler 17
Ikeni 17
Noctis 17
Sayyora 15
Mohana 13
Dakston 13
Knoxlee 12
Amunra 12
Arjunreddy 12
Irtaza 12
Ledgen 12
Avajade 11
Cersei 11
Imona 11
Lunarose 11
Miraclle 11
Novahlee 11
Owsley 11
Gurbaaz 11
Alisanne 10
Avianni 10
Brexleigh 10
Janova 10
Lunafreya 10
Mayuka 10
Ning 10
Iretomiwa 10
Caspen 10
Meliodas 10
Sreyan 10
Tewodros 10
Yeziel 10
Acelia 9
Aleissa 9
Ameela 9
Arev 9
Averyann 9
Cahlani 9
Cemile 9
Dhanvika 9
Dvorah 9
Eleia 9
Harsirat 9
Jyn 9
Kaionna 9
Kayzleigh 9
Kehlanie 9
Keloni 9
Kylahni 9
Laylany 9
Olenna 9
Rufta 9
Sabali 9
Aakil 9
Aarushreddy 9
Aavir 9
Amenadiel 9
Haysen 9
Imronbek 9
Jiren 9
Khyro 9
Killean 9
Osian 9
Syedali 9
Zagan 9
Ablakat 8
Addleigh 8
Amaiia 8
Aniso 8
Arwaa 8
Aydelin 8
Cailani 8
Eliyannah 8
Haysley 8
Hazeley 8
Henslie 8
Iveigh 8
Joori 8
Kaior 8
Kaniyla 8
Kardi 8
Khlani 8
Lakeleigh 8
Madeleina 8
Mylarose 8
Naomika 8
Normani 8
Noveah 8
Renessmae 8
Rishvi 8
Riverleigh 8
Sayora 8
Sutherlyn 8
Xayah 8
Yanah 8
Yunet 8
Zayva 8
Abdriel 8
Adhan 8
Audrik 8
Aviyan 8
Aynan 8
Benjen 8
Dawsin 8
Guile 8
Hilkiah 8
Iyaan 8
Jaivik 8
Khaison 8
Khyza 8
Mikyng 8
Naing 8
Nihith 8
Rafsan 8
Sharvin 8
Yazdan 8
Yordani 8
home our picks popular latest obsessions search