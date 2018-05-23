“Bill Wi the Science Fi:” The best wifi network names on the internet

Queens name ships. Moguls name business empires. Millennials name routers.

The moniker you choose for your wifi network is a chance to impress your house guests with your impeccable wit, a safeguard to protect against would-be internet thieves, and an opportunity to troll your neighbors. There are the classics like “Abraham Linksys,” “Wi Believe I Can Fi,” and “No more mister WIFI.” There are the ones meant to bewilder, such as “FBI Surveillance Unit #7” and “I’m under the bed.” And what child of the nineties hasn’t had a dalliance with “Pretty Fly For a Wifi”?

However, when working from a coffeeshop last weekend, I spotted a brilliant network name I’d never seen before: “LAN Before Time.”

“LAN Before Time” = A+ wifi network name pic.twitter.com/GCor3tas5L — Georgia Frances King (@georgiafrancesk) May 20, 2018

In addition to the nostalgic reference to a dinosaur movie from the 1980s, many people pointed out a recent addition to the list of classic network names: “hide yo kids, hide yo wifi.”

Wait are we just going to gloss over hide yo kids, hide yo WiFi? — ra✌️ (@BetrayedCalzone) May 21, 2018

Readers then began chipping in with some of their own favorites:

My friends have theirs as "Bill Wi the Science Fi" — Bob Goetsch (@THEBobGoetsch) May 22, 2018

Someone near my friends has one called "Tell my wi-fi love her. — Dylan Wiggins (@DylanWiggins02) May 22, 2018

… as well as a Game of Thrones reference:

I realized I needed to up my wifi game, so I set out on a search for the best wifi network names on the internet. Reddit has an amazing selection of network names spread over a post here and another here, and Twitter also provided the goods, as it always does.

Here are some of my favorites:

… a series of Wu Tang Clan ones:

… and some Star Wars references:

And—my personal favorite—the password easter egg:

Have some good named I’ve missed? Thread them here on Twitter and I’ll add the best ones to the list.