Porsche is recalling thousands of cars because they could choke a toddler

It’s been a rough week for automakers. First, Tesla had its run-in with a bad Consumer Reports review, now Porsche is recalling 2,000 little blue “My First Porsche” cars, which were sold at dealerships and online in the US and Canada.

The Polish-made toy has axles and wheels that could detach from the vehicle and become a choking hazard. No children have been injured thus far, but Porsche can’t risk hurting its brand reputation with kids who could become a customer when they a midlife crisis about 40 years from now.

At $25 per four-inch wooden automobile, My First Porsche gave the under-three crowd its first taste of luxury. It proudly sports the Porsche logo, a spoiler, and a price tag that’s about 300% higher than the competition.

This Melissa & Doug Flatbed Tow Truck ($14.59) is out of stock at Target, possibly because it’s busy towing in all those Porsches. (Melissa & Doug® / Target)

If you’re the proud owner of this overpriced toy, you can have your mom or dad drive you over to your local Porsche dealer for a full refund. Click here to see if the lot numbers on the underside of your luxury mini-vehicle are among those being recalled.