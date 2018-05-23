Quiz: Is this a Kanye West tweet, or an Elon Musk tweet?

Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company CEO Elon Musk was in rare form on Wednesday (May 23), firing off a series of tweets in which he attacked the media and proposed creating “a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication.”
Musk is no stranger to random outbursts on social media, a bad habit that puts him in the company of fellow megalomaniac Kanye West, whose return to Twitter in April has resulted in rants about everything from philosophy to Donald Trump.
In
140 280 characters or less, can you tell these two apart?