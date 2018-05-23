Quiz: Is this a Kanye West tweet, or an Elon Musk tweet?

Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company CEO Elon Musk was in rare form on Wednesday (May 23), firing off a series of tweets in which he attacked the media and proposed creating “a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication.”

Musk is no stranger to random outbursts on social media, a bad habit that puts him in the company of fellow megalomaniac Kanye West, whose return to Twitter in April has resulted in rants about everything from philosophy to Donald Trump.