These three skill sets will ensure you’ll never be out of work

The greater adoption of artificial intelligence and automation will undoubtedly reshape the workforce and the skills people need to stay employed. And according to a report released by McKinsey Global Institute during the VivaTech conference in Paris today (May 24), there are three core skill groups workers need to hone in order as industries evolve.

McKinsey, in a report entitled Skill shifts: Automation and the future of the workforce(pdf), analyzed, categorized and placed workplace skills into five groups:

Physical and manual skills.

Basic cognitive skills.

Higher cognitive skills.

Social and emotional skills.

Technological skills.

McKinsey, combining data generated by its own modeling techniques, surveys of corporate executives and interviews with human resources officers, then projected how many hours would be worked on average annually, by skill, for the economy of the future.

McKinsey forecasts that AI and automation will kill physical-labor jobs and low-skilled roles such as assembly line workers as well as those in basic cognitive skills positions, such as cashiers and data-entry clerks. But while some jobs may be lost, new ones will be created and they’re across three other skill set groups: