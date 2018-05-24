After years of going abroad for abortions, Irish women are #hometovote to repeal the 8th

Ireland votes in a historic referendum on abortion on Friday (May 25). While abortion has been illegal in Ireland since 1861, it was enshrined into the constitution in 1983 in the form of the 8th amendment. This treats an unborn fetus with a right to life that is equal to a mother’s, effectively eliminating all abortions—even in cases of rape and incest.

Since then, tens of thousands of Irish women have traveled to various parts of the UK, such as London and Liverpool, as well as Europe to obtain abortions. It is estimated that 10 Irish women travel to the UK every single day to terminate a pregnancy. In a moving piece for British Vogue, Irish journalist Lynn Enright imagined what might have happened had her unwanted pregnancy occurred while she was living back home in Ireland, instead of London.

Perhaps I would have been one of them, making the same surreptitious arrangements – booking days off work, telling the necessary fibs to employers and family, boarding a cheap Ryanair flight at 6am as if going on holiday. I would find the hundreds of pounds necessary to pay a private clinic in Liverpool or London. Later, my abortion fund not stretching to a hotel room, I would bleed and sweat in a cheap hostel, many miles from home.

But this week, in preparation for the vote, a different direction of travel is taking place. Using the hashtag #hometovote, Irish women living all over the world are documenting their journey home to vote “Yes” in the historic referendum.

Cost of flights from Hanoi to Dublin: 800 euro. Length of journey: 20 hours. Chance to #repealthe8th: PRICELESS. #hometovote #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/oROnKcBXcF — the cute hoor (@HoorayForNiamh) May 22, 2018

I’m coming #hometovote! Thirty hours from Bangkok to Dublin on a mission to repeal that eighth and get my bodily autonomy 👍#voteyes #together4yes #repeal #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/CKgLO0NDxk — Louise Barry (@made0fglitter) May 23, 2018

I'm coming #HomeToVote ! Will be traveling 5,169 miles from LA to Dublin and will be thinking of every Irish woman who has had to travel to access healthcare that should be available in their own country. Let's do this, Ireland! #repealthe8th #VoteYes pic.twitter.com/fZDxUIGrs9 — Lauryn Canny (@LaurynCanny) May 23, 2018

Lads, the pure dote at the car hire desk saw my badge and jumper and waived the cross border fees with a wink and a smile, wished us luck and the pure overwhelming love I feel now has put dust in my eye. Scraping the money together was a struggle but I’m #hometovote #VoteYes #mná pic.twitter.com/NeKxtgB03a — Lauren O'Sullivan (@Sullubrious) May 23, 2018

My lovely son is coming #hometovote. This poor student used his birthday money to buy plane ticket home. Just messaged me "we will get you to the Emerald City on Friday" ❤️ He will #voteyes with his Dad. For his sister, his Mum & women of Ireland #togetherforyes @Men4Yes — Colette Kelleher (@ColetteKelleher) May 22, 2018

If Ireland votes to repeal the 8th amendment, abortion won’t be legal automatically, but legislators will be able to pass laws allowing it, which would bring Ireland’s laws in line with much of Europe.