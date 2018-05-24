These are the literary works students at the top US colleges are required to read

THE WHITE LAND

US students are starting their summer vacation, which means a brief respite from stacks of required reading. For college kids, that’s three months without any Sophocles, Milton, or Woolf.

The Open Syllabus Project (OPS) is an online database with 1 million university curricula collected by scraping university sites and other syllabus collections going back to the early 2000s. The dataset is still a bit messy, says project director Joe Karaganis, but OPS is planning a major update that will roll out at the end of this summer, which will bring the total number of syllabi to 6 million, and will clean up some of the discrepancies around individual text titles.

For now, by looking at curricula labeled “English,” “Languages and Literature,” and “Classics” at the top 30 colleges in the US*, we can still glean a picture of what fiction the country’s elite students are asked to read. Not surprisingly, the list is mostly made up of books from the Western and Anglo canon, meaning it’s overwhelmingly white and male.

rank no. of syllabi work author
1 102 Frankenstein Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
2 94 Canterbury Tales Geoffrey Chaucer
3 82 The Great Gatsby F. Scott Fitzgerald
4 73 Oedipus Sophocles
5 73 Heart of Darkness Joseph Conrad
6 69 Paradise Lost John Milton
7 69 The Turn of the Screw Henry James
8 68 Beloved Toni Morrison
9 66 Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl Harriet Ann Jacobs
10 64 To the Lighthouse Virginia Woolf
11 63 Their Eyes Were Watching God Zora Neale Hurston
12 63 The Odyssey Homer
13 61 Mrs. Dalloway Virginia Woolf
14 59 Hamlet William Shakespeare
15 58 Huckleberry Finn Mark Twain
16 56 A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man James Joyce
17 55 Dracula Bram Stoker
18 54 Invisible Man Ralph Ellison
19 54 Great Expectations Charles Dickens
20 53 Ezra Pound** T. S. Eliot
21 50 The Faerie Queene Edmund Spenser
22 50 “The Waste Land” T. S. Eliot
23 50 The Sound and the Fury William Faulkner
24 50 Moby Dick Herman Melville
25 49 The Iliad Homer
26 48 Dubliners James Joyce
27 47 Walden Henry David Thoreau
28 47 The Tempest William Shakespeare
29 46 Song of Solomon Toni Morrison
30 46 Lais Marie de France
31 45 Sula Toni Morrison
32 43 Absalom, Absalom William Faulkner
33 43 Benito Cereno Herman Melville
34 43 The Awakening Kate Chopin
35 42 Wide Sargasso Sea Jean Rhys
36 42 Passing Nella Larsen
37 42 Antigone Sophocles
38 41 The House of Mirth Edith Wharton
39 41 As I Lay Dying William Faulkner
40 40 Ceremony Leslie Marmon Silko
41 40 Pride & Prejudice Jane Austen
42 40 King Lear William Shakespeare
43 40 A Passage to India E. M. Forster
44 40 The Picture of Dorian Gray Oscar Wilde
45 39 Metamorphoses Ovid
46 39 “Contemporary Literature”*** Thomas H. English
47 39 The Sun Also Rises Ernest Hemingway
48 38 Leaves of Grass Walt Whitman
49 38 Twelfth Night William Shakespeare
50 38 The Bluest Eye Toni Morrison

* This list includes syllabi from the top 30 US universities as ranked by US News and World Report in 2018, not including: Duke University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Chicago, Wake Forest University, College of William and Mary, University of Rochester, or California Institute of Technology, for which there are not data currently on OPS.

**OPS may incorrectly match titles to authors. This is most likely Ezra Pound: His Metric And Poetry, by T.S. Eliot, although we can’t be certain.

***For similar reasons, this may be a different work titled Contemporary Literature.

