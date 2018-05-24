These are the literary works students at the top US colleges are required to read

US students are starting their summer vacation, which means a brief respite from stacks of required reading. For college kids, that’s three months without any Sophocles, Milton, or Woolf.
The Open Syllabus Project (OPS) is an online database with 1 million university curricula collected by scraping university sites and other syllabus collections going back to the early 2000s. The dataset is still a bit messy, says project director Joe Karaganis, but OPS is planning a major update that will roll out at the end of this summer, which will bring the total number of syllabi to 6 million, and will clean up some of the discrepancies around individual text titles.
For now, by looking at curricula labeled “English,” “Languages and Literature,” and “Classics” at the top 30 colleges in the US*, we can still glean a picture of what fiction the country’s elite students are asked to read. Not surprisingly, the list is mostly made up of books from the Western and Anglo canon, meaning it’s overwhelmingly white and male.
|rank
|no. of syllabi
|work
|author
|1
|102
|Frankenstein
|Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
|2
|94
|Canterbury Tales
|Geoffrey Chaucer
|3
|82
|The Great Gatsby
|F. Scott Fitzgerald
|4
|73
|Oedipus
|Sophocles
|5
|73
|Heart of Darkness
|Joseph Conrad
|6
|69
|Paradise Lost
|John Milton
|7
|69
|The Turn of the Screw
|Henry James
|8
|68
|Beloved
|Toni Morrison
|9
|66
|Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl
|Harriet Ann Jacobs
|10
|64
|To the Lighthouse
|Virginia Woolf
|11
|63
|Their Eyes Were Watching God
|Zora Neale Hurston
|12
|63
|The Odyssey
|Homer
|13
|61
|Mrs. Dalloway
|Virginia Woolf
|14
|59
|Hamlet
|William Shakespeare
|15
|58
|Huckleberry Finn
|Mark Twain
|16
|56
|A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man
|James Joyce
|17
|55
|Dracula
|Bram Stoker
|18
|54
|Invisible Man
|Ralph Ellison
|19
|54
|Great Expectations
|Charles Dickens
|20
|53
|Ezra Pound**
|T. S. Eliot
|21
|50
|The Faerie Queene
|Edmund Spenser
|22
|50
|“The Waste Land”
|T. S. Eliot
|23
|50
|The Sound and the Fury
|William Faulkner
|24
|50
|Moby Dick
|Herman Melville
|25
|49
|The Iliad
|Homer
|26
|48
|Dubliners
|James Joyce
|27
|47
|Walden
|Henry David Thoreau
|28
|47
|The Tempest
|William Shakespeare
|29
|46
|Song of Solomon
|Toni Morrison
|30
|46
|Lais
|Marie de France
|31
|45
|Sula
|Toni Morrison
|32
|43
|Absalom, Absalom
|William Faulkner
|33
|43
|Benito Cereno
|Herman Melville
|34
|43
|The Awakening
|Kate Chopin
|35
|42
|Wide Sargasso Sea
|Jean Rhys
|36
|42
|Passing
|Nella Larsen
|37
|42
|Antigone
|Sophocles
|38
|41
|The House of Mirth
|Edith Wharton
|39
|41
|As I Lay Dying
|William Faulkner
|40
|40
|Ceremony
|Leslie Marmon Silko
|41
|40
|Pride & Prejudice
|Jane Austen
|42
|40
|King Lear
|William Shakespeare
|43
|40
|A Passage to India
|E. M. Forster
|44
|40
|The Picture of Dorian Gray
|Oscar Wilde
|45
|39
|Metamorphoses
|Ovid
|46
|39
|“Contemporary Literature”***
|Thomas H. English
|47
|39
|The Sun Also Rises
|Ernest Hemingway
|48
|38
|Leaves of Grass
|Walt Whitman
|49
|38
|Twelfth Night
|William Shakespeare
|50
|38
|The Bluest Eye
|Toni Morrison
* This list includes syllabi from the top 30 US universities as ranked by US News and World Report in 2018, not including: Duke University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Chicago, Wake Forest University, College of William and Mary, University of Rochester, or California Institute of Technology, for which there are not data currently on OPS.
**OPS may incorrectly match titles to authors. This is most likely Ezra Pound: His Metric And Poetry, by T.S. Eliot, although we can’t be certain.
***For similar reasons, this may be a different work titled Contemporary Literature.
Read next: These are the books students at the top US colleges are required to read