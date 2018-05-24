Here’s why you really shouldn’t ignore that pop-up from Facebook

If you’re an internet user, chances are you’ve recently been getting heaps of emails and notifications from your favorite apps and newsletters you might not even remember signing up for, asking you to opt in to keep getting marketing emails. Facebook is no exception.

Facebook has been showing pop-up messages to EU citizens about how it is using their data, and asking for continued access to the information it has on them. The company is obliged to do this for EU users under a new law, referred to as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which companies have to adhere to by Friday, May 25. Following scrutiny of its data practices, Facebook had also promised that it would make the controls it introduced for GDPR available to users worldwide. And on May 23, it announced that it would start showing similar pop-ups to users outside the EU.

The main difference between what Facebook shows EU users and those outside the region is that EU citizens have to click through the agreements in order to keep using the platform, while everyone else can ignore it, a spokesperson for the company told Quartz.

Here’s why you shouldn’t.

The pop-up that will appear in your feed starting this week will tell you several important things about how Facebook uses your data, which you might not have been aware of: