Harvey Weinstein will reportedly surrender to sexual assault charges tomorrow in New York

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly planning to turn himself in on sexual assault charges Friday in New York City, seven months after numerous allegations of his predatory behavior ignited the #MeToo movement.

NBC News reported that a grand jury has been presented with evidence in the case, though it’s unclear if that process is tied to Weinstein’s sexual misconduct or potential allegations of financial crimes.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office will charge Weinstein with crimes related to accusations from a number of victims, including Lucia Evans, sources told the New York Daily News. Weinstein reportedly forced Evans to have oral sex with him in 2004. The aspiring actress was approached by Weinstein at a club in New York, then agreed to a private meeting at Miramax, the film distribution company Weinstein had founded with his brother.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t.’ I tried to get away, but… he overpowered me,” Evans told the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow. Her account of the disgraced Hollywood producer’s alleged misconduct was detailed in a bombshell New Yorker article article in October, which featured accusations from over a dozen women.

A New York Times exposé featured additional allegations, plus details surrounding Weinstein’s payments to women he targeted. Over 50 women have accused Weinstein of making unwanted advances, ranging from harassment to rape.